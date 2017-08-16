Open Links In New Tab
Mobile Archives
Techmeme
August 16, 2017, 1:15 PM
Mediagazer memeorandum WeSmirch
Home River Leaderboards About Site News Sponsor Events

Top News

Tripp Mickle / Wall Street Journal:
Sources: Apple has set a budget of ~$1B to procure and produce original content over the next year, could acquire and produce as many as 10 TV shows  —  Company immediately becomes a considerable competitor in crowded market for original shows  —  Apple Inc. AAPL 1.09% has set a budget …
Tony Romm / Recode:
Apple, Snap, Facebook, Twitter, Dropbox, Cisco, and Verizon among firms who filed amicus brief for cellphone location privacy case going before US Supreme Court  —  In a new amicus brief, tech and telecom companies say law enforcement should have to clear a higher bar to obtain location data.
Sheila Dang / Reuters:
Crowdfunding sites including GoFundMe, Kickstarter, and Indiegogo disallow crowdfunding for Charlottesville murder suspect, with multiple campaigns halted  —  NEW YORK (Reuters) - Online fund-raising sites are turning their backs on activists looking to offer financial support for James Fields …
Adi Robertson / The Verge:
Neo-Nazi site Daily Stormer moves to dark web after GoDaddy and Google bans, sharing its .onion address
Mark Harris / IEEE Spectrum:
Texts between Travis Kalanick and Anthony Levandowski surface in Waymo-Uber court case, covering thoughts on Tesla, Otto acquisition, DMV probe, more
Sonya Mann / Inc.com:
Source: Lyft spending ~$10 per new user, down from $70 in fall 2016; App Annie says Lyft's US app downloads grew 115% while Uber's grew only 25% YoY in Q1 2017  —  The smaller startup is acquiring customers at a lower cost and closing the gap of its big bad rival.  —  WRITE A COMMENT
More: RecodeThanks:@sonyaellenmann
 

About This Page

This is a Techmeme archive page. It shows how the site appeared at 1:15 PM ET, August 16, 2017.

The most current version of the site as always is available at our home page. To view an earlier snapshot click here and then modify the date indicated.

From Mediagazer

John Daniszewski / Associated Press:
AP's VP for Standards, John Daniszewski, says the news organization should avoid the term “alt-right” as it is a euphemism disguising racist aims

CNN:
White House confirms that Hope Hicks is its interim communications director

Wil S. Hylton / The New York Times:
Breitbart has quietly shifted the tone of its news coverage in recent months, as it tries to lure mainstream talent and act more like a “legitimate” news org

More News

Abner Li / 9to5Google:
HTC filing with FCC reveals Google Pixel 2 will have an “Active Edge” branded squeeze feature

Earlier Picks

Josh Constine / TechCrunch:
Instagram gets threaded comments, and Facebook News Feed gets UI tweaks like bubble-style comments
Cherlynn Low / Engadget:
Qualcomm unveils new Spectra depth-sensing camera tech, expected to be part of the next flagship Snapdragon Mobile Platform
Mediagazer memeorandum WeSmirch
Home River Leaderboards About Site News Sponsor