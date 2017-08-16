|Tripp Mickle / Wall Street Journal:
|Sarah Perez / TechCrunch:
|Birkan Icacan / Google:
|Sarah Perez / TechCrunch:
|Lucas Matney / TechCrunch:
|Jack Ewing / New York Times:
|Lauren Goode / The Verge:
|Tony Romm / Recode:
|New York Times:
|Sheila Dang / Reuters:
|Morgan Little / CNET:
|Adi Robertson / The Verge:
|Keith Collins / Quartz:
|Eric Newcomer / Bloomberg:
|Johana Bhuiyan / Recode:
|Mark Harris / IEEE Spectrum:
|Sonya Mann / Inc.com:
|Katie Roof / TechCrunch:
This is a Techmeme archive page. It shows how the site appeared at 1:15 PM ET, August 16, 2017.
The most current version of the site as always is available at our home page. To view an earlier snapshot click here and then modify the date indicated.
|Facebook:
|Reuters:
|Alwyn Scott / Reuters:
|Niall McGee / The Globe and Mail:
|Chris Welch / The Verge:
|Abner Li / 9to5Google:
|Khari Johnson / VentureBeat:
|Paul Armstrong / Forbes:
|Jim Finkle / Reuters:
|Josh Constine / TechCrunch:
|Cherlynn Low / Engadget: