August 16, 2017, 1:05 AM
Sheila Dang / Reuters:
Crowdfunding sites including GoFundMe, Kickstarter, and Indiegogo disallow crowdfunding for Charlottesville murder suspect, with multiple campaigns halted  —  NEW YORK (Reuters) - Online fund-raising sites are turning their backs on activists looking to offer financial support for James Fields …
Casey Newton / The Verge:
Facebook is deleting posts linking to a Daily Stormer article that attacked Charlottesville victim Heather Heyer, after article was shared more than 65K times
Keith Collins / Quartz:
DDoS protection company Cloudflare, under fire for continuing to service Daily Stormer, defends its hands-off, content-neutral policy
Mark Harris / IEEE Spectrum:
Texts between Travis Kalanick and Anthony Levandowski surface in Waymo-Uber court case, covering thoughts on Tesla, Otto acquisition, DMV probe, more  —  The epic court case between Waymo and Uber over self-driving car secrets took a tabloid turn last week, as Waymo's lawyers filed …
Josh Constine / TechCrunch:
Instagram gets threaded comments, and Facebook News Feed gets UI tweaks like bubble-style comments  —  Taking inspiration from line drawings, Reddit and Messenger, Facebook is overhauling the design of the News Feed to make it more legible, clickable and commentable.
Karissa Bell / Mashable:
Amazon launches “Instant Pickup” points to fulfill pickup orders in minutes, now live near a few college campuses in the US  —  If you think speaking to your fellow humans is the worst part about going to the local corner store, Amazon might just have a solution.
Mary Jo Foley / ZDNet:
Microsoft acquires Cycle Computing, which makes software for orchestrating workloads in Azure, AWS, and Google clouds, will make future versions “Azure focused”  —  Microsoft is buying Cycle Computing, which develops software for orchestrating workloads in the Azure, Amazon and Google clouds, for an undisclosed amount.
Katie Roof / TechCrunch:
Sources: MongoDB has filed confidentially for IPO, has submitted S-1, aims to go public before year end  —  MongoDB has filed confidentially for IPO, TechCrunch has learned.  The company has submitted an S-1 filing in the past few weeks and is aiming to go public before the end of the year.
Paul Armstrong / Forbes:
LinkedIn quietly debuts Active Status feature, on by default, that shows if a user is online  —  *18:44 GMT: Updated to include LinkedIn quote  —  LinkedIn has stealthily launched a new feature called ‘Active Status’, a green circle that shows when a user is online and available to chat via the LinkedIn Messaging platform.
Brian Steinberg / Variety:
Nielsen announces it will begin crediting video views on Facebook, YouTube, and Hulu in its digital content ratings

Rachel Stoltzfoos / The Daily Caller:
Source: Hope Hicks, who has been the director of strategic communications, to be named the new White House communications director

Washington Post:
On Tuesday morning, Trump retweeted an image of a “Trump train” running over a CNN reporter, days after Charlottesville tragedy, but later deleted it

Cherlynn Low / Engadget:
Qualcomm unveils new Spectra depth-sensing camera tech, expected to be part of the next flagship Snapdragon Mobile Platform

Ina Fried / Axios:
Intel CEO Brian Krzanich leaves President Trump's American Manufacturing Council, says the divided political climate is causing serious harm to critical issues
Ken White / Popehat:
Dreamhost, after working with DoJ for several months, opposes DoJ request for info on owners and visitors of anti-Trump site, including 1.3M IP addresses
Zac Hall / 9to5Mac:
KGI: 3rd-generation Apple Watch will ship this year in LTE and non-LTE models, won't have “obvious change” to form factor, will keep 38mm and 42mm sizes
