August 15, 2017, 10:50 AM
Ina Fried / Axios:
Intel CEO Brian Krzanich leaves President Trump's American Manufacturing Council, says the divided political climate is causing serious harm to critical issues  —  Intel said Monday that CEO Brian Krzanich was leaving President Trump's American Manufacturing Council, the latest executive …
Ken White / Popehat:
Dreamhost, after working with DoJ for several months, opposes DoJ request for info on owners and visitors of anti-Trump site, including 1.3M IP addresses  —  I used to have DreamHost as a webhost.  We parted ways, but I always admired and appreciated that they reliably stood up for their customers …
Tony Romm / Recode:
Uber settles with FTC over misleading customers on its privacy policies, will submit to 20 years of privacy checkups by outside auditors  —  In a settlement, Uber will have to submit to 20 years of privacy checkups  —  The U.S. government on Tuesday issued sweeping new penalties against Uber …
More: Reuters
Zac Hall / 9to5Mac:
KGI: 3rd-generation Apple Watch will ship this year in LTE and non-LTE models, won't have “obvious change” to form factor, will keep 38mm and 42mm sizes  —  Reliable analyst Ming-Chi Kuo of KGI Securities has released a new forecast on the next generation Apple Watch.
Salvador Rodriguez / Reuters:
US judge orders LinkedIn to remove any tech stopping hiQ Labs from scraping public profile data, after LinkedIn sent cease and desist letter in May  —  SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - A U.S. federal judge on Monday ruled that Microsoft Corp's (MSFT.O) LinkedIn unit cannot prevent a startup …
Mary Jo Foley / ZDNet:
Microsoft announces general availability of .NET Core 2.0, .NET Standard 2.0 and ASP.NET Core 2.0  —  Microsoft is rolling out .NET Core 2.0, .NET Standard 2.0 and ASP.NET Core 2.0, advancing the company's goal of more of a common .NET platform everywhere.  —  Microsoft's .NET Core 2 …
Eric Jackson / CNBC:
Q&A with ex-PayPal COO David Sacks on how cryptocurrency poses long term threat to VC model and is fulfilling PayPal's initial dream to be “database of money”  —  - David Sacks was PayPal's COO back in its early days, and says cryptocurrency is now fulfilling …
Thanks:@mattrosoff
Barry Schwartz / Search Engine Roundtable:
Google fixes AdWords exploit that allowed advertisers to create non-clickable ads, which led to many publishers getting low cost-per-click rates  —  As many of you know, Google confirmed an AdSense exploit where ad buyers were able to manipulate the ad platform which resulted in many AdSense publishers noticing a huge decline in CPCs.
Tweets: @mdudas
 

August 15, 2017

From Mediagazer

BBC:
Danish inventor Peter Madsen accused of negligent manslaughter after Swedish journalist Kim Wall, who was on board his submarine, goes missing

Laura Wagner / Deadspin:
SB Nation's fan sites are run by low-paid contractors, who receive a monthly stipend of ~$600 per month, with posts by unpaid contributors, breaching Vox policy

Washington Post:
On Tuesday morning, Trump retweeted an image of a “Trump train” running over a CNN reporter, days after Charlottesville tragedy, but later deleted it

More News

Steve Kovach / Business Insider:
Google says it will cancel Daily Stormer's domain registration, shortly after site switched from GoDaddy; Zoho also says it'll stop providing services to site

Earlier Picks

Paul Thurrott / Thurrott.com:
Microsoft memo: Surface Book return rate hit 17% in late-'15; source: Intel was made scapegoat for Surface Book problems, as other OEMs handled Skylake's issues
Darrell Etherington / TechCrunch:
Swift and LLVM creator Chris Lattner joins Google Brain following his Tesla Autopilot stint
Johana Bhuiyan / Recode:
In open letter to Uber employees, Benchmark says it warned Kalanick over a month ago it was preparing litigation and hints of damning findings in Holder report
