|Casey Newton / The Verge:
|Sheila Dang / Reuters:
|Adi Robertson / The Verge:
|Russell Brandom / The Verge:
|Keith Collins / Quartz:
|Josh Constine / TechCrunch:
|Mary Jo Foley / ZDNet:
|Karissa Bell / Mashable:
|Sarah Perez / TechCrunch:
|Ina Fried / Axios:
|Tony Romm / Recode:
|Cherlynn Low / Engadget:
|Ken White / Popehat:
|Eric Jackson / CNBC:
|Sarah Perez / TechCrunch:
|Deborah Liu / Facebook:
|Mary Jo Foley / ZDNet:
|Andrew Tarantola / Engadget:
|Josh Constine / TechCrunch:
This is a Techmeme archive page. It shows how the site appeared at 3:20 PM ET, August 15, 2017.
The most current version of the site as always is available at our home page. To view an earlier snapshot click here and then modify the date indicated.
|Frederic Lardinois / TechCrunch:
|Financial Times:
|Javier C. Hernández / New York Times:
|Salvador Rodriguez / Reuters:
|Zac Hall / 9to5Mac:
|Sarah Perez / TechCrunch:
|Frederic Lardinois / TechCrunch:
|Martin Brinkmann / gHacks Technology News: