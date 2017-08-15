|Mary Jo Foley / ZDNet:
|Ina Fried / Axios:
|Karissa Bell / Mashable:
|Sarah Perez / TechCrunch:
|Ken White / Popehat:
|Tony Romm / Recode:
|Cherlynn Low / Engadget:
|Casey Newton / The Verge:
|Sarah Perez / TechCrunch:
|Deborah Liu / Facebook:
|Mary Jo Foley / ZDNet:
|Eric Jackson / CNBC:
|TechCrunch:
|Salvador Rodriguez / Reuters:
|Andrew Tarantola / Engadget:
This is a Techmeme archive page. It shows how the site appeared at 2:05 PM ET, August 15, 2017.
The most current version of the site as always is available at our home page. To view an earlier snapshot click here and then modify the date indicated.
|Frederic Lardinois / TechCrunch:
|Financial Times:
|Javier C. Hernández / New York Times:
|Zac Hall / 9to5Mac:
|Sarah Perez / TechCrunch:
|Khari Johnson / VentureBeat:
|Frederic Lardinois / TechCrunch:
|Martin Brinkmann / gHacks Technology News: