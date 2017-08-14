|New York Times:
|Kara Swisher / Recode:
|Ryne Hager / Android Police:
|John Cook / GeekWire:
|Chris Burniske / cburniske:
|Fitz Tepper / TechCrunch:
|Danny Palmer / ZDNet:
|Wall Street Journal:
|Wall Street Journal:
|Protocol Labs:
|Barb Darrow / Fortune:
|Jessi Hempel / Wired:
|Sarah Perez / TechCrunch:
This is a Techmeme archive page. It shows how the site appeared at 9:40 AM ET, August 14, 2017.
The most current version of the site as always is available at our home page. To view an earlier snapshot click here and then modify the date indicated.
|Jon Russell / TechCrunch:
|Joe Maring / 9to5Google:
|JD Alois / Crowdfund Insider:
|Jacob Kastrenakes / The Verge:
|Anthony Ha / TechCrunch:
|Salvador Rodriguez / Reuters:
|Blair Hanley Frank / VentureBeat:
|Charlie Warzel / BuzzFeed: