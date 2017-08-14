|Danny Palmer / ZDNet:
|New York Times:
|Kara Swisher / Recode:
|Chris Burniske / cburniske:
|Fitz Tepper / TechCrunch:
|John Cook / GeekWire:
|Protocol Labs:
|Wall Street Journal:
|Jessi Hempel / Wired:
|Barb Darrow / Fortune:
|Blair Hanley Frank / VentureBeat:
|Jon Russell / TechCrunch:
|Sarah Perez / TechCrunch:
This is a Techmeme archive page. It shows how the site appeared at 7:40 AM ET, August 14, 2017.
The most current version of the site as always is available at our home page. To view an earlier snapshot click here and then modify the date indicated.
|Joe Maring / 9to5Google:
|JD Alois / Crowdfund Insider:
|Jacob Kastrenakes / The Verge:
|Anthony Ha / TechCrunch:
|Salvador Rodriguez / Reuters:
|JC Torres / SlashGear:
|Charlie Warzel / BuzzFeed: