August 14, 2017, 11:25 PM
Zac Hall / 9to5Mac:
KGI: 3rd-generation Apple Watch will ship this year in LTE and non-LTE models, won't have “obvious change” to form factor, will keep 38mm and 42mm sizes  —  Reliable analyst Ming-Chi Kuo of KGI Securities has released a new forecast on the next generation Apple Watch.
Ken White / Popehat:
Dreamhost, after working with DoJ for several months, opposes DoJ request for info on owners and visitors of anti-Trump site, including 1.3M IP addresses  —  I used to have DreamHost as a webhost.  We parted ways, but I always admired and appreciated that they reliably stood up for their customers …
Steve Kovach / Business Insider:
Google says it will cancel Daily Stormer's domain registration, shortly after site switched from GoDaddy; Zoho also says it'll stop providing services to site  —  Google has canceled the domain registration for The Daily Stormer, a company spokesperson confirmed Monday.
Catherine Shu / TechCrunch:
GoDaddy tells neo-Nazi site Daily Stormer it violated its ToS and to find a new domain provider, after it posted an obscene article about Charlottesville victim
Johana Bhuiyan / Recode:
In open letter to Uber employees, Benchmark says it warned Kalanick over a month ago it was preparing litigation and hints of damning findings in Holder report  —  The VC firm sent a letter to Uber employees to explain why it sued Kalanick and the company.  —  Benchmark Capital sent a letter …
Ina Fried / Axios:
Intel CEO Brian Krzanich leaves President Trump's American Manufacturing Council, says the divided political climate is causing serious harm to critical issues  —  Intel said Monday that CEO Brian Krzanich was leaving President Trump's American Manufacturing Council, the latest executive …
Paul Thurrott / Thurrott.com:
Microsoft memo: Surface Book return rate hit 17% in late-'15; source: Intel was made scapegoat for Surface Book problems, as other OEMs handled Skylake's issues  —  Thurrott.com has seen an internal Microsoft memo that indicates that the software giant is readying a broader campaign to undercut …
Mary Jo Foley / ZDNet:
Microsoft announces general availability of .NET Core 2.0, .NET Standard 2.0 and ASP.NET Core 2.0  —  Microsoft is rolling out .NET Core 2.0, .NET Standard 2.0 and ASP.NET Core 2.0, advancing the company's goal of more of a common .NET platform everywhere.  —  Microsoft's .NET Core 2 …
Darrell Etherington / TechCrunch:
Swift and LLVM creator Chris Lattner joins Google Brain following his Tesla Autopilot stint  —  One of the key creators behind Apple programming language Swift, Chris Lattner, is on the move again.  After a short six month stay at Tesla, which he joined last year from Apple to act as VP …
Salvador Rodriguez / Reuters:
US judge orders LinkedIn to remove any tech stopping hiQ Labs from scraping public profile data, after LinkedIn sent cease and desist letter in May  —  SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - A U.S. federal judge on Monday ruled that Microsoft Corp's (MSFT.O) LinkedIn unit cannot prevent a startup …
 

This is a Techmeme archive page. It shows how the site appeared at 11:25 PM ET, August 14, 2017.

To view an earlier snapshot click here and then modify the date indicated.

Scott Scrivens / Android Police:
Google Assistant, Voice Search, Gboard, and the Cloud Speech API add support for 30 more languages
Danny Palmer / ZDNet:
Over 1,000 Android apps, including 3 in the Play Store, found to be distributing SonicSpy spyware that silently records audio, takes photos, and makes calls
