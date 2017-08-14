Open Links In New Tab
August 14, 2017, 2:00 PM
New York Times:
Sources: Uber board mulls offers from SoftBank and a Dragoneer-led coalition to buy from shareholders at discount from last valuation, plus a Pishevar-led offer  —  SAN FRANCISCO — Uber's board has voted to move forward on proposals by two investment groups to buy shares in the ride-hailing service …
Catherine Shu / TechCrunch:
GoDaddy tells neo-Nazi site Daily Stormer it violated its ToS and to find a new domain provider, after it posted an obscene article about Charlottesville victim  —  White supremacist site the Daily Stormer needs to find another domain provider after getting the boot from GoDaddy.
Jim Finkle / Reuters:
Daily Stormer domain now hosted by Google, after GoDaddy kicked it off, “whois” search shows  —  TORONTO (Reuters) - Neo-Nazi website the Daily Stormer moved its domain registration to Google after hosting firm GoDaddy said it would sever ties with the site that promoted Saturday's deadly rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.
Scott Scrivens / Android Police:
Google Assistant, Voice Search, Gboard, and the Cloud Speech API add support for 30 more languages  —  Speech recognition is one of the most powerful aspects of many Google products, particularly in the Google app where both Voice Search and the Assistant rely heavily on being able to understand what we're saying.
Danny Palmer / ZDNet:
Over 1,000 Android apps, including 3 in the Play Store, found to be distributing SonicSpy spyware that silently records audio, takes photos, and makes calls  —  Three fake messaging apps in the Google Play Store discovered to be distributing stealthy data-stealing SonicSpy malware …
Sarah Perez / TechCrunch:
Facebook is rolling out a “Trending News” section on iOS that includes its own link in the app's main navigation, with the feature in testing on Android  —  Facebook is rolling out a “Trending News” section on mobile that includes its own link in the app's main navigation.
Darrell Etherington / TechCrunch:
Swift and LLVM creator Chris Lattner joins Google Brain following his Tesla Autopilot stint  —  One of the key creators behind Apple programming language Swift, Chris Lattner, is on the move again.  After a short six month stay at Tesla, which he joined last year from Apple to act as VP …
Wall Street Journal:
FBI says ISIS used fake eBay listings to send a total of $8,700 via PayPal to a US-based ISIS operative  —  Affidavit alleges American citizen Mohamed Elshinawy was part of a global network stretching from Britain to Bangladesh  —  U.S. investigators uncovered a global financial network run …
More: Fortune
 

From Mediagazer

Joe Flint / Wall Street Journal:
Shonda Rhimes is leaving ABC for Netflix, says the streaming service will provide her with greater creative freedom than network television

Justin Ray / Columbia Journalism Review:
Interview with Ryan Kelly of The Daily Progress, on how instinct took over as he photographed a car plowing into a Charlottesville crowd

Annie Zak / Alaska Dispatch News:
Alaska's largest newspaper, the Alaska Dispatch News, files for Chapter 11, with Alaska Media LLC and local Binkley family working together as possible buyers

