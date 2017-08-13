|New York Times:
|Kara Swisher / Recode:
|Dan Primack / Axios:
|Fitz Tepper / TechCrunch:
|Chris Burniske / cburniske:
|Blair Hanley Frank / VentureBeat:
|Protocol Labs:
|Charlie Warzel / BuzzFeed:
|Wall Street Journal:
|Jessi Hempel / Wired:
|Taylor Lorenz / Mic:
|Sarah Perez / TechCrunch:
|Josh Constine / TechCrunch:
|John Cook / GeekWire:
This is a Techmeme archive page. It shows how the site appeared at 11:50 PM ET, August 13, 2017.
The most current version of the site as always is available at our home page. To view an earlier snapshot click here and then modify the date indicated.
|Joe Maring / 9to5Google:
|Jacob Kastrenakes / The Verge:
|JD Alois / Crowdfund Insider:
|Jacob Kastrenakes / The Verge:
|Anthony Ha / TechCrunch:
|Salvador Rodriguez / Reuters:
|George Slefo / Ad Age:
|JC Torres / SlashGear: