Open Links In New Tab
Mobile Archives
Techmeme
August 13, 2017, 5:55 PM
Mediagazer memeorandum WeSmirch
Home River Leaderboards About Site News Sponsor Events

Top News

Blair Hanley Frank / VentureBeat:
OpenAI bot has defeated three top professional Dota 2 players in 1v1 play over the last week  —  An artificial intelligence has beaten one of the world's top Dota 2 players in single combat today.  Danil Ishutin, better known by his gaming handle “Dendi,” threw in the towel in the middle …
Charlie Warzel / BuzzFeed:
“This Is Just Like GamerGate”: How The Pro-Trump Media Turned James Damore Into A Hero Overnight  —  A week ago, James Damore was anonymous.  Now, the Google engineer who lost his job after he wrote a viral anti-diversity screed has become an icon of the alt-right, with more than 40,000 Twitter followers …
James Damore / Wall Street Journal:
James Damore blames Google's intense echo chamber, exacerbated by outside reactions, for his firing
Josh Constine / TechCrunch:
Snap's “Other” revenue fell from $8.3M in Q1 to $5.3M in Q2, signalling a decline in Spectacles sales  —  Snap's Spectacles sunglasses may prove to be more of a fad than a must-have device.  Snap revealed during its call following weak Q2 earnings that it generated $5.4 million in …
Taylor Lorenz / Mic:
Instagram feeds have become dominated by planned candids, dubbed “plandids”, which are usually posed but are supposed to appear effortless  —  Instagram used to be defined by its feed of stylized, perfectly posed images, but this summer a new trend has swept the platform: the “plandid.”
Tweets: @mikeelgan
JC Torres / SlashGear:
Twitch launches desktop app with support for voice and video calls on Windows and macOS  —  Although YouTube is the household name for streaming videos in general, Twitch is still considered the granddaddy of the niche, but also lucrative, game streaming market.
Kara Swisher / Recode:
Uber's board, minus Kalanick and Benchmark's Matt Cohler, say in statement they are “disappointed” in Benchmark's suit, effectively declining to endorse it  —  This is Uber's first comment on the suit.  All members except Kalanick and Benchmark signed the statement.
Dan Primack / Axios:
Shervin Pishevar and two other Uber investors demand that Benchmark, which sued Travis Kalanick for fraud, give up its Uber board seat and sell its Uber shares
Joe Maring / 9to5Google:
Samsung opens up beta version of its Android browser to all devices running Android 5.0 Lollipop or later  —  Samsung's mobile browser has previously been available primarily for Samsung phones (with the exception of a few other devices like the Pixel and Pixel XL) and while the main version …
 

About This Page

This is a Techmeme archive page. It shows how the site appeared at 5:55 PM ET, August 13, 2017.

The most current version of the site as always is available at our home page. To view an earlier snapshot click here and then modify the date indicated.

From Mediagazer

Justin Ray / Columbia Journalism Review:
Interview with Ryan Kelly of The Daily Progress, on how instinct took over as he photographed a car plowing into a Charlottesville crowd

Sean Illing / Vox:
Interview with Tom Rosenstiel, executive director of the American Press Institute, on the dangers of the Trump campaign's “real news” series on Facebook

Chris Moran:
Silicon Valley can't be blamed for every problem at the New Republic — we need better thinking on technology, data, and journalism to ensure positive outcomes

More News

Earlier Picks

Paul Mozur / New York Times:
Source: Facebook approved the stealthy release of app similar to Moments in China via a local company that appears to be closely linked to Facebook
Mediagazer memeorandum WeSmirch
Home River Leaderboards About Site News Sponsor