|Blair Hanley Frank / VentureBeat:
|Charlie Warzel / BuzzFeed:
|James Damore / Wall Street Journal:
|Fitz Tepper / TechCrunch:
|Jessi Hempel / Wired:
|JC Torres / SlashGear:
|Josh Constine / TechCrunch:
|Taylor Lorenz / Mic:
|Jacob Kastrenakes / The Verge:
|Kara Swisher / Recode:
|Dan Primack / Axios:
|JD Alois / Crowdfund Insider:
|Joe Maring / 9to5Google:
|Wall Street Journal:
This is a Techmeme archive page. It shows how the site appeared at 3:20 PM ET, August 13, 2017.
The most current version of the site as always is available at our home page. To view an earlier snapshot click here and then modify the date indicated.
|Jacob Kastrenakes / The Verge:
|Anthony Ha / TechCrunch:
|Salvador Rodriguez / Reuters:
|George Slefo / Ad Age:
|Wolfie Zhao / CoinDesk:
|Paul Mozur / New York Times:
|Robin Wauters / Tech.eu: