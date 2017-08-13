Open Links In New Tab
August 13, 2017, 2:00 AM
Charlie Warzel / BuzzFeed:
“This Is Just Like GamerGate”: How The Pro-Trump Media Turned James Damore Into A Hero Overnight  —  A week ago, James Damore was anonymous.  Now, the Google engineer who lost his job after he wrote a viral anti-diversity screed has become an icon of the alt-right, with more than 40,000 Twitter followers …
James Damore / Wall Street Journal:
James Damore blames Google's intense echo chamber, exacerbated by outside reactions, for his firing  —  James Damore says that his good-faith effort to discuss differences between men and women in tech couldn't be tolerated in the company's ‘ideological echo chamber.’
Blair Hanley Frank / VentureBeat:
OpenAI bot has defeated three top professional Dota 2 players in 1v1 play over the last week  —  An artificial intelligence has beaten one of the world's top Dota 2 players in single combat today.  Danil Ishutin, better known by his gaming handle “Dendi,” threw in the towel in the middle …
Paul Mozur / New York Times:
Source: Facebook approved the stealthy release of app similar to Moments in China via a local company that appears to be closely linked to Facebook  —  SHANGHAI — Facebook and many of its apps have been blocked in China for years.  To change that, Mark Zuckerberg has made a big point …
JC Torres / SlashGear:
Twitch launches desktop app with support for voice and video calls on Windows and macOS  —  Although YouTube is the household name for streaming videos in general, Twitch is still considered the granddaddy of the niche, but also lucrative, game streaming market.
Josh Constine / TechCrunch:
SoundCloud closes $169.5M Series F funding round led by Raine Group and Temasek to stay afloat; former Vimeo CEO Kerry Trainor replaces Alex Ljung as CEO  —  SoundCloud has just closed the necessary funding round to keep the struggling music service afloat.
Dan Primack / Axios:
Shervin Pishevar and two other Uber investors demand that Benchmark, which sued Travis Kalanick for fraud, give up its Uber board seat and sell its Uber shares  —  A group of Uber investors has asked that venture capital firm Benchmark step down from the company's board of directors, Axios has learned.
George Slefo / Ad Age:
Google reveals sites that fail ad test, risk being filtered by upcoming Chrome ad blocker, including Forbes, LA Times, Lifehacker, Chicago Tribune  —  Credit: Illustration by Tam Nguyen/ Ad Age  —  Betty Crocker might want to check her inbox Thursday.  —  The iconic brand is one of roughly …
Fitz Tepper / TechCrunch:
Bitcoin passes $4,000 mark amid ICO frenzy and a slowdown in momentum behind Bitcoin Cash  —  What a day for Bitcoin.  —  24 hours ago the cryptocurrency was trading below $3,700.  About an hour ago it surged passed $4,000 and has no signs of stopping.  It's now trading around $4,135.00.
 

BuzzFeed:
About 10 activists turn their backs on Trump aide Omarosa Manigault during tense panel at the National Association of Black Journalists conference

Tara Palmeri / Politico:
Breitbart's campaign against national security adviser H.R. McMaster seems to have done more damage to Steve Bannon

Chicago Tribune:
Jim Kirk, editor/publisher of Sun-Times, joins Tronc, parent of the Chicago Tribune, less than a month after local investors bought the Sun-Times

Andy Greenberg / Wired:
Researchers show how malware encoded into physical strands of DNA can be used to infect computers running gene-sequencing software
