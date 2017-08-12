Open Links In New Tab
August 12, 2017, 1:45 AM
James Damore / Wall Street Journal:
James Damore blames Google's intense echo chamber, exacerbated by outside reactions, for his firing  —  James Damore says that his good-faith effort to discuss differences between men and women in tech couldn't be tolerated in the company's ‘ideological echo chamber.’
Kara Swisher / Recode:
Google CEO Sundar Pichai cancels all-hands meeting, citing leak of questions and employees' names; sources say some employees have experienced doxxing  —  Doxxing of search company staffers had already started.  —  Google CEO Sundar Pichai has canceled the company's much-anticipated meeting to talk about gender issues today.
Josh Constine / TechCrunch:
SoundCloud closes $169.5M Series F funding round led by Raine Group and Temasek to stay afloat; former Vimeo CEO Kerry Trainor replaces Alex Ljung as CEO  —  SoundCloud has just closed the necessary funding round to keep the struggling music service afloat.
Paul Mozur / New York Times:
Source: Facebook approved the stealthy release of app similar to Moments in China via a local company that appears to be closely linked to Facebook  —  SHANGHAI — Facebook and many of its apps have been blocked in China for years.  To change that, Mark Zuckerberg has made a big point …
Dan Primack / Axios:
Shervin Pishevar and two other Uber investors demand that Benchmark, which sued Travis Kalanick for fraud, give up its Uber board seat and sell its Uber shares  —  A group of Uber investors has asked that venture capital firm Benchmark step down from the company's board of directors, Axios has learned.
JC Torres / SlashGear:
Twitch launches desktop app with support for voice and video calls on Windows and macOS  —  Although YouTube is the household name for streaming videos in general, Twitch is still considered the granddaddy of the niche, but also lucrative, game streaming market.
Már Másson Maack / The Next Web:
European org urges Apple to support Advanced Mobile Location on iPhones, which gives more accurate locations of emergency calls and is supported on Android  —  Despite being relatively easy, Apple keeps ignoring requests to enable a feature called Advanced Mobile Location (AML) in iOS.
Andy Greenberg / Wired:
Researchers show how malware encoded into physical strands of DNA can be used to infect computers running gene-sequencing software  —  WHEN BIOLOGISTS SYNTHESIZE DNA, they take pains not to create or spread a dangerous stretch of genetic code that could be used to create a toxin or, worse, an infectious disease.
 

From Mediagazer

BuzzFeed:
About 10 activists turn their backs on Trump aide Omarosa Manigault during tense panel at the National Association of Black Journalists conference

Margaret Sullivan / Washington Post:
The departures of Lord and McEnany from CNN show that the network has made too many indefensible hires in the name of evenhandedness

Michael Calderone / HuffPost:
Lawyer for Yashar Ali demands Fox News host Eric Bolling dismiss his lawsuit against Ali for HuffPost story claiming Bolling sent lewd photos to colleagues

More News

Earlier Picks

Tom Warren / The Verge:
Microsoft debuts Windows 10 Pro for Workstations, which enables ReFS by default, adds support for 4 CPUs, 6TB RAM, persistent memory, SMB Direct; ships in fall
Edward C. Baig / USA Today:
Consumer Reports pulls its recommendations of Microsoft Surface devices after an issue with their “predicted reliability” based on an annual subscriber survey
