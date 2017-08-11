Open Links In New Tab
August 11, 2017, 4:00 PM
Josh Constine / TechCrunch:
SoundCloud closes new funding round led by Raine Group and Temasek; former Vimeo CEO Kerry Trainor replaces Alex Ljung as CEO  —  SoundCloud has just closed the necessary funding round to keep the struggling music service afloat.  CEO Alex Ljung will step aside though remain chairman as former Vimeo CEO Kerry Trainor replaces him.
Kara Swisher / Recode:
Google CEO Sundar Pichai cancels all-hands meeting, citing leak of questions and employees' names; sources say some employees have experienced doxxing  —  Doxxing of search company staffers had already started.  —  Google CEO Sundar Pichai has canceled the company's much-anticipated meeting to talk about gender issues today.
Bloomberg:
Fired Google engineer James Damore defended his controversial memo in Bloomberg TV interview, says company execs smeared him  —  James Damore defends his controversial memo on Bloomberg TV  —  The former Google engineer, whose controversial memo has triggered a nationwide debate …
Már Másson Maack / The Next Web:
European org urges Apple to support Advanced Mobile Location on iPhones, which gives more accurate locations of emergency calls and is supported on Android  —  Despite being relatively easy, Apple keeps ignoring requests to enable a feature called Advanced Mobile Location (AML) in iOS.
Andy Greenberg / Wired:
Researchers show how malware encoded into physical strands of DNA can be used to infect computers running gene-sequencing software  —  WHEN BIOLOGISTS SYNTHESIZE DNA, they take pains not to create or spread a dangerous stretch of genetic code that could be used to create a toxin or, worse, an infectious disease.
Alex Heath / Business Insider:
Snap paid $213M in cash for Zenly and $135M for Placed, SEC filing shows  —  Snap Inc. has confirmed the price tags for its acquisitions of Zenly and Placed.  —  The Snapchat maker paid $213 million in cash for Zenly in May and $135 million for Placed in July, according to documents filed with the SEC on Friday.
Tom Warren / The Verge:
Microsoft debuts Windows 10 Pro for Workstations, which enables ReFS by default, adds support for 4 CPUs, 6TB RAM, persistent memory, SMB Direct; ships in fall  —  Microsoft is officially unveiling Windows 10 Pro for Workstations today.  While the operating system was originally rumored back in June …
Sean O'Neill / Skift:
Vacation rental network RedAwning raises $40M Series A to expand to Europe and Asia  —  A look at the hot tub from a one-bathroom cabin in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, that is one of the properties provided by RedAwning via its vacation network.  RedAwning  —  Skift Take: Among …
Andrew Wallenstein / Variety:
Andrew Wallenstein / Variety:
Leaked email: HBO offered hackers who stole scripts, shows, and employee info a $250K bug bounty; source says the message was an HBO stalling tactic  —  The HBO hacker has struck yet again.  —  Variety has obtained a copy of another message released Thursday by the anonymous hacker …
 

Tara Palmeri / Politico:
Breitbart's campaign against national security adviser H.R. McMaster seems to have done more damage to Steve Bannon

Benjamin Mullin / Poynter:
A look at Guam's biggest daily paper, the Gannett-owned Pacific Daily News, a 20-person outlet whose traffic now doubles when it posts a story on North Korea

Paul Bond / Hollywood Reporter:
Fox News competitors like The Blaze, Newsmax, and OANN seek to steal Fox viewers as the network goes through a tumultuous period

Dan Primack / Axios:
Benchmark sues Kalanick for fraud, wants to invalidate 2016 stockholder vote, which would eliminate 3 board seats for Kalanick appointees, including Kalanick's
Edward C. Baig / USA Today:
Consumer Reports pulls its recommendations of Microsoft Surface devices after an issue with their “predicted reliability” based on an annual subscriber survey
