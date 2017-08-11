|Josh Constine / TechCrunch:
|Kara Swisher / Recode:
|Bloomberg:
|Már Másson Maack / The Next Web:
|Paul Mozur / New York Times:
|Andy Greenberg / Wired:
|Roger Fingas / AppleInsider:
|Robin Wauters / Tech.eu:
|Alex Heath / Business Insider:
|Tom Warren / The Verge:
|Sean O'Neill / Skift:
|Andrew Wallenstein / Variety:
|Tom Warren / The Verge:
This is a Techmeme archive page. It shows how the site appeared at 4:00 PM ET, August 11, 2017.
The most current version of the site as always is available at our home page. To view an earlier snapshot click here and then modify the date indicated.
|Nyshka Chandran / CNBC:
|Sam Machkovech / Ars Technica:
|Josh Constine / TechCrunch:
|Ismail Shakil / Reuters:
|Dan Primack / Axios:
|Edward C. Baig / USA Today: