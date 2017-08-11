Open Links In New Tab
August 11, 2017, 11:10 AM
Kara Swisher / Recode:
Google CEO Sundar Pichai cancels all-hands meeting, citing leak of questions and employees' names; sources say some employees have experienced doxxing  —  Doxxing of search company staffers had already started.  —  Google CEO Sundar Pichai has canceled the company's much-anticipated meeting to talk about gender issues today.
Bloomberg:
Fired Google engineer James Damore defended his controversial memo in Bloomberg TV interview, says company execs smeared him  —  James Damore defends his controversial memo on Bloomberg TV  —  The former Google engineer, whose controversial memo has triggered a nationwide debate …
Már Másson Maack / The Next Web:
European org urges Apple to support Advanced Mobile Location on iPhones, which gives more accurate locations of emergency calls and is supported on Android  —  Despite being relatively easy, Apple keeps ignoring requests to enable a feature called Advanced Mobile Location (AML) in iOS.
Tom Warren / The Verge:
Microsoft unveils Windows 10 Pro for Workstations, aimed at server-grade PC hardware, expected to arrive this fall  —  Microsoft is officially unveiling Windows 10 Pro for Workstations today.  While the operating system was originally rumored back in June, Microsoft is providing the full details on the special edition today.
Alyssa Abkowitz / Wall Street Journal:
Chinese app developers file complaint against Apple, alleging antitrust violations and accusing it of monopolistic behavior in the App Store  —  Complaint accuses Apple of monopolistic behavior by removing apps from App Store without detailed explanation  —  BEIJING—A group …
Dan Primack / Axios:
Benchmark sues Kalanick for fraud, wants to invalidate 2016 stockholder vote, which would eliminate 3 board seats for Kalanick appointees, including Kalanick's  —  The battle between Benchmark Capital and Travis Kalanick just went nuclear, with the venture capital firm suing the former Uber CEO for fraud …
Andy Greenberg / Wired:
Researchers show how malware encoded into physical strands of DNA can be used to infect computers running gene-sequencing software  —  WHEN BIOLOGISTS SYNTHESIZE DNA, they take pains not to create or spread a dangerous stretch of genetic code that could be used to create a toxin or, worse, an infectious disease.
Reuters:
Sources: Amazon is seeking to partner with US venue owners to sell event tickets  —  NEW YORK/SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O) is seeking to partner with U.S. venue owners to sell event tickets, four sources have told Reuters, a move that could loosen Ticketmaster's powerful grip on the lucrative ticketing business.
Josh Constine / TechCrunch:
Snap CEO Evan Spiegel and co-founder Bobby Murphy say they won't sell any shares this year  —  Snap has an awful Q2 earnings report... but at least its dancing AR hot dog was viewed 1.5 billion times.  To prove their confidence, co-founders Evan Spiegel and Bobby Murphy have agreed not to sell …
Georgia Wells / Wall Street Journal:
Snap reports Q2 revenue of $182M vs. $186.8M expected, DAUs grow 7.3M vs. 8M expected, reaching 173M, and loss grows to $443M; stock down 12%+
 

This is a Techmeme archive page. It shows how the site appeared at 11:10 AM ET, August 11, 2017.

To view an earlier snapshot click here and then modify the date indicated.

From Mediagazer

Brian Stelter / CNNMoney:
CNN cuts ties with commentator Jeffrey Lord after he replies “Sieg Heil!” in a Twitter discussion with the president of Media Matters for America

Benjamin Mullin / Poynter:
A look at Guam's biggest daily paper, the Gannett-owned Pacific Daily News, a 20-person outlet whose traffic now doubles when it posts a story on North Korea

Oliver Darcy / CNNMoney:
How Fox News rushed to publish a story about Seth Rich that it later retracted, with key source and Fox News pundit Rod Wheeler later suing the network

More News

Ismail Shakil / Reuters:
Nvidia reports Q2 revenue of $2.23B, up 56% YoY, while profits more than double YoY to $583M

Earlier Picks

Edward C. Baig / USA Today:
Consumer Reports pulls its recommendations of Microsoft Surface devices after an issue with their “predicted reliability” based on an annual subscriber survey
