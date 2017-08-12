|James Damore / Wall Street Journal:
|Kara Swisher / Recode:
|Charlie Warzel / BuzzFeed:
|Josh Constine / TechCrunch:
|Paul Mozur / New York Times:
|Dan Primack / Axios:
|Kara Swisher / Recode:
|Robin Wauters / Tech.eu:
|Már Másson Maack / The Next Web:
|Andy Greenberg / Wired:
|Tom Warren / The Verge:
|Wolfie Zhao / CoinDesk:
|Roger Fingas / AppleInsider:
|Josh Constine / TechCrunch:
|Georgia Wells / Wall Street Journal:
This is a Techmeme archive page. It shows how the site appeared at 12:25 AM ET, August 12, 2017.
The most current version of the site as always is available at our home page. To view an earlier snapshot click here and then modify the date indicated.
|Alex Heath / Business Insider:
|Sean O'Neill / Skift:
|Nyshka Chandran / CNBC:
|Tom Warren / The Verge:
|Sam Machkovech / Ars Technica:
|Andrew Wallenstein / Variety:
|Edward C. Baig / USA Today: