August 11, 2017, 10:30 PM
Top News

James Damore / Wall Street Journal:
James Damore blames Google's intense echo chamber, exacerbated by outside reactions, for his firing  —  James Damore says that his good-faith effort to discuss differences between men and women in tech couldn't be tolerated in the company's ‘ideological echo chamber.’
Charlie Warzel / BuzzFeed:
“This Is Just Like GamerGate”: How The Pro-Trump Media Turned James Damore Into A Hero Overnight  —  A week ago, James Damore was anonymous.  Now, the Google engineer who lost his job after he wrote a viral anti-diversity screed has become an icon of the alt-right, with more than 40,000 Twitter followers …
Josh Constine / TechCrunch:
SoundCloud closes $169.5M Series F funding round led by Raine Group and Temasek to stay afloat; former Vimeo CEO Kerry Trainor replaces Alex Ljung as CEO  —  SoundCloud has just closed the necessary funding round to keep the struggling music service afloat.
Paul Mozur / New York Times:
Source: Facebook approved the stealthy release of app similar to Moments in China via a local company that appears to be closely linked to Facebook  —  SHANGHAI — Facebook and many of its apps have been blocked in China for years.  To change that, Mark Zuckerberg has made a big point …
Dan Primack / Axios:
Shervin Pishevar and two other Uber investors demand that Benchmark, which sued Travis Kalanick for fraud, give up its Uber board seat and sell its Uber shares  —  A group of Uber investors has asked that venture capital firm Benchmark step down from the company's board of directors, Axios has learned.
Már Másson Maack / The Next Web:
European org urges Apple to support Advanced Mobile Location on iPhones, which gives more accurate locations of emergency calls and is supported on Android  —  Despite being relatively easy, Apple keeps ignoring requests to enable a feature called Advanced Mobile Location (AML) in iOS.
Andy Greenberg / Wired:
Researchers show how malware encoded into physical strands of DNA can be used to infect computers running gene-sequencing software  —  WHEN BIOLOGISTS SYNTHESIZE DNA, they take pains not to create or spread a dangerous stretch of genetic code that could be used to create a toxin or, worse, an infectious disease.
Bloomberg:
Online radio company TuneIn raises $50M in round led by Marker LLC, IVP, and Comcast Ventures; the deal values TuneIn at $500M, a source says  —  Funding round is led by Marker, IVP and Comcast Ventures  —  Latest deal is said to value company at about $500 million
Alex Heath / Business Insider:
Snap paid $213M in cash for Zenly and $135M for Placed, SEC filing shows  —  Snap Inc. has confirmed the price tags for its acquisitions of Zenly and Placed.  —  The Snapchat maker paid $213 million in cash for Zenly in May and $135 million for Placed in July, according to documents filed with the SEC on Friday.
About This Page

This is a Techmeme archive page. It shows how the site appeared at 10:30 PM ET, August 11, 2017.

The most current version of the site as always is available at our home page. To view an earlier snapshot click here and then modify the date indicated.

From Mediagazer

BuzzFeed:
About 10 activists turn their backs on Trump aide Omarosa Manigault during tense panel at the National Association of Black Journalists conference

Margaret Sullivan / Washington Post:
The departures of Lord and McEnany from CNN show that the network has made too many indefensible hires in the name of evenhandedness

Michael Calderone / HuffPost:
Lawyer for Yashar Ali demands Fox News host Eric Bolling dismiss his lawsuit against Ali for HuffPost story claiming Bolling sent lewd photos to colleagues

More News

Earlier Picks

Tom Warren / The Verge:
Microsoft debuts Windows 10 Pro for Workstations, which enables ReFS by default, adds support for 4 CPUs, 6TB RAM, persistent memory, SMB Direct; ships in fall
Edward C. Baig / USA Today:
Consumer Reports pulls its recommendations of Microsoft Surface devices after an issue with their “predicted reliability” based on an annual subscriber survey
