|Kara Swisher / Recode:
|Bloomberg:
|Dan Primack / Axios:
|Alyssa Abkowitz / Wall Street Journal:
|Georgia Wells / Wall Street Journal:
|Josh Constine / TechCrunch:
|Business Wire:
|Tom Warren / The Verge:
|Reuters:
|Tom Warren / The Verge:
|Andrew Wallenstein / Variety:
|Sam Machkovech / Ars Technica:
|Andrew J. Hawkins / The Verge:
|Dan Primack / Axios:
|Peter Kafka / Recode:
This is a Techmeme archive page. It shows how the site appeared at 3:50 AM ET, August 11, 2017.
The most current version of the site as always is available at our home page. To view an earlier snapshot click here and then modify the date indicated.
|Roger Fingas / AppleInsider:
|Ismail Shakil / Reuters:
|University of Michigan News:
|Johana Bhuiyan / Recode:
|Dara Kerr / CNET:
|Fitz Tepper / TechCrunch:
|Mary Jo Foley / ZDNet:
|Mark Walton / Ars Technica:
|James Vincent / The Verge:
|Arjun Kharpal / CNBC:
|Edward C. Baig / USA Today:
|Tom Warren / The Verge:
|Robert McMillan / Wall Street Journal: