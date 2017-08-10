Open Links In New Tab
August 10, 2017, 4:10 PM
Dan Primack / Axios:
Benchmark sues Kalanick, wants to invalidate 2016 decision to expand board with 3 seats for Kalanick appointees, which would also remove Kalanick from board  —  The battle between Benchmark Capital and Travis Kalanick just went nuclear, with the venture capital firm suing the former Uber CEO for fraud …
Andrew J. Hawkins / The Verge:
Uber rolls out out in-app messaging so drivers and riders don't have to share phone numbers; messages to the driver are also read aloud  —  :Thumbs-up emoji:  —  It was always a bit weird to wait for your Uber driver and then suddenly receive a text from an unknown number.  “Where are you?”
Edward C. Baig / USA Today:
Consumer Reports pulls its recommendations of Microsoft Surface devices after an issue with their “predicted reliability” based on an annual subscriber survey  —  NEW YORK— Consumer Reports has removed its coveted “recommendation” designation for four Microsoft Surface laptops it had previously blessed with such status.
Tom Warren / The Verge:
Kaspersky Lab to drop its antitrust complaint after Microsoft agrees to make changes to Windows 10 with better visibility, help with compatibility reviews, more  —  Kaspersky is withdrawing its European antitrust complaint against Microsoft today.  The software giant has agreed to make changes …
Mark Walton / Ars Technica:
AMD Threadripper 1950X review: the High End Desktop platform to beat, better than Skylake-X in almost every way, but needs robust cooling setup and power supply  —  Cheaper, faster, and more feature-rich than Skylake-X—what's not to love?  —  If Ryzen was a polite, if firm way of telling …
Mary Jo Foley / ZDNet:
Microsoft debuts open source Coco Framework to address limitations of enterprise blockchain by making it more scalable, governable, and confidential  —  Microsoft is working to address some of the current limitations of enterprise blockchain with a new cross-platform framework designed …
Bloomberg:
Fired Google engineer James Damore defended his controversial memo in Bloomberg TV interview, says company execs smeared him  —  James Damore defends his controversial memo on Bloomberg TV  —  The former Google engineer, whose controversial memo has triggered a nationwide debate …
Josh Constine / TechCrunch:
Facebook introduces Watch, its redesigned video section for original content, with producers earning 55% of ad revenue, rolling out Thursday  —  Facebook has a new home for original video content produced exclusively for it by partners, who will earn 55 percent of ad break revenue while Facebook keeps 45 percent.
The Economic Times:
SoftBank's Vision Fund invests in Flipkart as an extension of its $1.4B April round; source: total invested is ~$2.6B, includes buying shares from Tiger Global  —  Softbank has invested in Flipkart through its $100 billion technology-focused Vision Fund, the Indian e-commerce company announced on Thursday.
James Vincent / The Verge:
DeepMind and Blizzard release SC2LE, a toolkit which includes an API, for AI research in real-time strategy game StarCraft II  —  What can computers learn from playing video games?  Quite a lot actually  —  Teaching computers to play games has always been a useful (if somewhat crude) measure of their intelligence.
Fitz Tepper / TechCrunch:
Coinbase raises $100M Series D at a $1.6B post-money valuation; round was led by IVP with participation from Spark Capital, Greylock Partners, and more  —  Coinbase has had a pretty crazy six months.  —  It may be hard to remember, but at the beginning of 2017 the cryptocurrency world was a different place.
 

This is a Techmeme archive page. It shows how the site appeared at 4:10 PM ET, August 10, 2017.

The most current version of the site as always is available at our home page. To view an earlier snapshot click here and then modify the date indicated.

Jeremy Barr / Hollywood Reporter:
Bill O'Reilly debuted a 30-minute online news show for paid subscribers on Wednesday night, made available for free on Thursday

Sara Fischer / Axios:
BuzzFeed's live Twitter morning show, premiering September 25 and called AM to DM, will aim to break news in real time

Hadas Gold / Politico:
Fox News host Eric Bolling is suing Yashar Ali for defamation and $50M in damages over HuffPost story claiming Bolling sent lewd photos to female colleagues

Johana Bhuiyan / Recode:
Uber's first employee, Ryan Graves, is stepping down as SVP of global operations, but will stay on in his role as board director
Robert McMillan / Wall Street Journal:
How NIST ended up rewriting its 2003 password guidelines from scratch because they were largely ineffective and had a negative impact on usability

Ryan Whitwam / Android Police:
T-Mobile's Revvl, a $125 phone with Android 7.0 Nougat, fingerprint sensor, 5.5" screen, 13MP camera, 32GB of storage, and more, to launch Thursday
AnandTech:
Intel's new server-class SSD with “ruler” form-factor allows for up to 1 PB storage in a 1U server, features hot-swapping, PCIe Gen 5, power, cooling benefits
Marc Vartabedian / Reuters:
Tesla developing long-haul, electric, semi-truck with self-driving tech that can move in platoons, according to email about road tests between company, NV DMV
Andrew J. Hawkins / The Verge:
Following Mobileye acquisition, Intel will build fleet of 100 fully autonomous (Level 4) cars to test in US, Israel, Europe; first cars coming by year's end
