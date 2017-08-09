Open Links In New Tab
Mobile Archives
Techmeme
August 9, 2017, 3:05 PM
Mediagazer memeorandum WeSmirch
Home River Leaderboards About Site News Sponsor Events

Top News

Susan Wojcicki / Fortune:
YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki defends firing of memo writer, says she's faced gender-based slights throughout her career  —  Yesterday, after reading the news, my daughter asked me a question.  “Mom, is it true that there are biological reasons why there are fewer women in tech and leadership?”
Ryan Nakashima / Associated Press:
James Damore says he filed complaint with National Labor Relations Board before being fired by Google, claims he was subjected to “coercive statements”
Rolfe Winkler / Wall Street Journal:
Andy Rubin's Essential Products raises $300M from Tencent, Amazon, and others, says Best Buy and Amazon will be its retail launch partners in the US  —  Startup founded by Google Android's creator has raised $300 million in funding; plans to release $699 titanium-encased smartphone
Andrew J. Hawkins / The Verge:
Following Mobileye acquisition, Intel will build fleet of 100 fully autonomous (Level 4) cars to test in US, Israel, Europe; first cars coming by year's end  —  The chipmaker just closed its deal to buy auto-visual startup Mobileye  —  Fresh off its acquisition of auto-visual company Mobileye …
The Walt Disney Company:
Disney will pay $1.58B to acquire additional 42% stake in BAMTech, making it a majority stakeholder  —  The Walt Disney Company announced today that it has agreed to acquire majority ownership of BAMTech, LLC and will launch its ESPN-branded multi-sport video streaming service in early 2018 …
Jacob Kastrenakes / The Verge:
Disney to end Netflix film distribution deal in 2019, will launch ESPN streaming service in 2018 and Disney streaming services in 2019
Michelle Broder Van Dyke / BuzzFeed:
Airbnb starts deactivating accounts of some people booking rentals to attend “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville, VA, citing community rules  —  The rally is set to take place in a Virginia park where earlier this year white supremacists gathered with torches to protest the removal of a Confederate statue.
Mark Harris / Wired:
How Palantir made an opaque surveillance network with data from police departments and gov't agencies, locking in clients amid complaints of low transparency  —  When Sergeant Lee DeBrabander marked a case confidential in the Long Beach drug squad's Palantir data analysis system in November 2014 …
Jason Del Rey / Recode:
Sources: Birchbox has held acquisition talks with several retailers, including Walmart  —  The startup received a $15 million lifeline from investors in 2016.  —  Birchbox has recently been discussing a potential sale with several retailers, multiple sources told Recode.
Ali Jordan / Thoughts:
Eric Schmidt's Innovations Endeavors has merged with Israeli venture firm Marker LLC  —  We are pleased to announce the merger of venture capital firms Innovation Endeavors and Marker LLC.  The combined entity will be named Innovation Endeavors.  —  With offices in Herzliya, Israel …
 

About This Page

This is a Techmeme archive page. It shows how the site appeared at 3:05 PM ET, August 9, 2017.

The most current version of the site as always is available at our home page. To view an earlier snapshot click here and then modify the date indicated.

From Mediagazer

Pew Research Center:
NPR programming across all stations rose to about 30M average weekly listeners in 2016, up 14% YoY; revenue up 9% YoY to $213M

Sydney Ember / New York Times:
Sinclair's bid to buy Tribune Media draws opposition from advocacy groups, Dish Network, and conservative outlets including Newsmax, OANN, and The Blaze

Alexios Mantzarlis / Poynter:
Mozilla launches the Mozilla Information Trust Initiative, with the aim of combatting online misinformation through new products, research, more

More News

Nikhil Pahwa / MediaNama:
Internet Archive appears to be blocked by Indian government; Indian Department of Telecom, Ministry of Electronics & Info Tech not responding to firm's queries

Earlier Picks

Mediagazer memeorandum WeSmirch
Home River Leaderboards About Site News Sponsor