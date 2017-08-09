|Susan Wojcicki / Fortune:
|Ryan Nakashima / Associated Press:
|Rolfe Winkler / Wall Street Journal:
|Andrew J. Hawkins / The Verge:
|Ry Crist / CNET:
|Josh Constine / TechCrunch:
|Michelle Broder Van Dyke / BuzzFeed:
|David McCabe / Axios:
|Mark Harris / Wired:
|Jason Del Rey / Recode:
|The Walt Disney Company:
|Jacob Kastrenakes / The Verge:
|Nikhil Pahwa / MediaNama:
|Ali Jordan / Thoughts:
This is a Techmeme archive page. It shows how the site appeared at 2:45 PM ET, August 9, 2017.
The most current version of the site as always is available at our home page. To view an earlier snapshot click here and then modify the date indicated.
|Pamela Barbaglia / Reuters:
|Frederic Lardinois / TechCrunch:
|Shona Ghosh / Business Insider:
|Steven J. Vaughan-Nichols / ZDNet:
|Catherine Shu / TechCrunch:
|Wall Street Journal:
|Madeline Buxton / Refinery29: