August 8, 2017, 4:23 PM
Bloomberg:
Anti-diversity memo author James Damore confirms Google has fired him; Pichai tells employees that portions of his memo violated the company's Code of Conduct  —  Engineer wrote memo blasting “politically correct monoculture”  —  CEO Pichai said Google employee violated Code of Conduct
Neil Hughes / AppleInsider:
KGI: “iPhone 8” to debut same day as other iPhones in mid-September and come in black, silver, gold; Apple can produce 2M-4M this quarter, 45M-50M by year's end  —  Rumors about an “iPhone 8” delay may have been unfounded, as analyst Ming-Chi Kuo of KGI Securities indicated …
Taylor Soper / GeekWire:
Spotify comes to Xbox One, as Microsoft rolls out new Xbox homepage with Fluent Design, allowing users more customization  —  Xbox Live is getting a new look.  —  Microsoft is rolling out a redesigned homepage for Xbox Live that gives users more control over what they see.
BuzzFeed:
Study of 450+ websites, associated Facebook pages, and their owners reveals inner workings of partisan pages: FB is kingmaker, right-wing's more prolific, more  —  How ideologues, opportunists, growth hackers, and internet marketers built a massive new universe of partisan news on the web and on Facebook.
Greg Bensinger / Wall Street Journal:
Sources: Uber plans to close or sell most of its US car-leasing division to stem unsustainably high losses, just two years after starting the business  —  Move by the ride-hailing company is due to unsustainably high losses  —  Uber Technologies Inc. plans to wind down its U.S. subprime car-leasing division …
Samuel Gibbs / The Guardian:
HBO hackers demand a multimillion-dollar ransom and release emails, scripts, and personal phone numbers of GoT stars in latest dump of stolen data  —  Group tells company CEO to pay multimillion-dollar ransom or else risk 1.5TB of shows and confidential corporate data being released online
Alex Heath / Business Insider:
Facebook has killed Lifestage, the Snapchat-like dedicated social networking app for high schoolers it had released last year  —  Facebook has killed Lifestage, the standalone app it released almost one year ago as a dedicated social network for high schoolers.
Jon Russell / TechCrunch:
Didi Chuxing makes an undisclosed investment in Middle Eastern ride-hailing service Careem, which operates in 80 cities across 13 countries  —  A week after its first investment in Europe, Chinese ride-sharing giant Didi Chuxing is spreading its wings once again after it announced a financing deal …
 

Amanda Holpuch / The Guardian:
Less than 24 hours after criticizing the NYT on Monday night for using anonymous sources, Trump tweeted a link to a Fox News segment citing anonymous officials

Jeremy Barr / Hollywood Reporter:
Cenk Uygur's political video network The Young Turks raises $20M, in a round led partly by Jeffrey Katzenberg's firm WndrCo

David Uberti / Splinter:
Using leaked emails, Breitbart posts an “exclusive” naming a NYT reporter asking EPA staffers for help with a story, also names staffers who received the email

Barb Darrow / Fortune:
IBM touts improvement in scaling deep learning performance across servers, says its tech reached 95% efficiency across 64 servers housing 256 processors

GSMArena.com:
Picture of alleged Google Pixel 2 developer unit leaks, shows front stereo speakers and the lack of a 3.5mm headphone jack
