|Bloomberg:
|Greg Bensinger / Wall Street Journal:
|Madeline Buxton / Refinery29:
|Jon Russell / TechCrunch:
|Christopher M. Schroeder / MIT Technology Review:
|Samuel Gibbs / The Guardian:
|Nick Statt / The Verge:
|BuzzFeed:
|Samson Mow / Fortune:
|Darrell Etherington / TechCrunch:
|Alex Heath / Business Insider:
|Barb Darrow / Fortune:
|Taylor Soper / GeekWire:
|Monica Nickelsburg / GeekWire:
|GSMArena.com:
|Kyt Dotson / SiliconANGLE:
This is a Techmeme archive page. It shows how the site appeared at 12:35 PM ET, August 8, 2017.
The most current version of the site as always is available at our home page. To view an earlier snapshot click here and then modify the date indicated.
|Shirley Halperin / Variety:
|Georgina Prodhan / Reuters:
|Natalie Gagliordi / ZDNet:
|Brian Reigh / Android Authority:
|Johana Bhuiyan / Recode:
|Bloomberg:
|Mike Murphy / Quartz:
|Ian Cutress / AnandTech:
|Emil Protalinski / VentureBeat: