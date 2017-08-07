Open Links In New Tab
Mobile Archives
Techmeme
August 7, 2017, 12:15 PM
Mediagazer memeorandum WeSmirch
Home River Leaderboards About Site News Sponsor Events

Top News

Sam Nussey / Reuters:
SoftBank CEO Masayoshi Son says he's interested in investing in Uber or Lyft, amid reports Uber board is mulling sale of stock to SoftBank and others  —  TOKYO (Reuters) - SoftBank Group Corp (9984.T), a prolific investor in global technology startups, reported a sharp rise in quarterly profits …
Yonatan Zunger:
Former Google manager says anti-diversity manifesto author harmed Google, doesn't understand role of empathy in engineering, and deserves to be fired  —  You have probably heard about the manifesto a Googler (not someone senior) published internally about, essentially, how women and men …
Brendan Koerner / Wired:
How a Russian hacking team reverse-engineers slot machine pseudorandom generators, then sends agents to casinos to beat machine's odds, blackmail manufacturers  —  LATE LAST AUTUMN, a Russian mathematician and programmer named Alex decided he'd had enough of running his eight-year-old business.
Alexander J Martin / Sky News:
UK government proposes Data Protection Bill that includes new “right to be forgotten” legislation for users and fines for companies that breach users' privacy  —  Google and Facebook could face fines stretching into billions of pounds if they breach users' privacy under a new law.
 

About This Page

This is a Techmeme archive page. It shows how the site appeared at 12:15 PM ET, August 7, 2017.

The most current version of the site as always is available at our home page. To view an earlier snapshot click here and then modify the date indicated.

From Mediagazer

Al Jazeera English:
Israel's communication minister asks parliament for authority to revoke media credentials of Al Jazeera journalists and close the network's office in Jerusalem

Joe DePaolo / Mediaite:
Fox News personality Eric Bolling releases a brief statement on Twitter, saying he looks forward to clearing his name “ASAP”

Jeff Baumgartner / Multichannel News:
AT&T's DirecTV Now inks carriage deal with CBS Corp and will carry its live local feeds in select markets, as well as other channels like Showtime

Earlier Picks

Mediagazer memeorandum WeSmirch
Home River Leaderboards About Site News Sponsor