August 7, 2017, 7:40 PM
Johana Bhuiyan / Recode:
In email to employees, Uber board member and co-founder Garrett Camp says “Travis is not returning as CEO”  —  Camp sent an email to employees on Monday afternoon.  —  Uber co-founder and board member Garrett Camp told employees that the company's former CEO Travis Kalanick …
Eric Bellman / Wall Street Journal:
Tech firms rethink products, expecting the next billion internet users to prefer voice, video, and images to text given lower literacy rates in developing areas  —  Tech companies are rethinking products for the developing world, creating new winners and losers
Emil Protalinski / VentureBeat:
YouTube rolls out chat to all its Android and iOS users, includes group messaging for up to 30 users  —  YouTube today rolled out the ability to share videos with contacts directly in its mobile app for Android and iOS.  Users can chat about shared videos using text, react with emoji …
Sam Nussey / Reuters:
SoftBank CEO Masayoshi Son says the company is interested in investing in Uber or Lyft, amid reports Uber board is mulling sale of stock to SoftBank and others  —  TOKYO (Reuters) - SoftBank Group Corp (9984.T), a prolific investor in global technology startups, reported a sharp rise …
Netflix Media Center:
In first acquisition for the streaming giant, Netflix buys comic book publisher Millarworld, the company behind the Kingsman franchise  —  Comics Legend Mark Millar Joins Forces With the Leading Global Internet Entertainment Platform to Blow Minds Everywhere.  —  Hollywood Ca.
Alexander J Martin / Sky News:
UK government proposes Data Protection Bill that includes new “right to be forgotten” legislation for users and fines for companies that breach users' privacy  —  Google and Facebook could face fines stretching into billions of pounds if they breach users' privacy under a new law.
William Turton / The Outline:
Sam Altman's project The United Slate aims to help elect ~five candidates in California aligned with its 10 left-leaning policy goals but isn't set up as a PAC  —  The conscience of liberal venture capitalist Sam Altman.  —  Sam Altman, 32, is sitting here in a Y Combinator conference room …
Thanks:@williamturton
Brendan Koerner / Wired:
How a Russian hacking team reverse-engineers slot machine pseudorandom generators, then sends agents to casinos to beat machine's odds, blackmail manufacturers  —  LATE LAST AUTUMN, a Russian mathematician and programmer named Alex decided he'd had enough of running his eight-year-old business.
 

This is a Techmeme archive page. It shows how the site appeared at 7:40 PM ET, August 7, 2017.

The most current version of the site as always is available at our home page. To view an earlier snapshot click here and then modify the date indicated.

Jack Marshall / Wall Street Journal:
The FT is launching a new mobile app for iOS in the US and UK, six years after it abandoned the platform following disagreements over revenue and data sharing

Jeff Baumgartner / Multichannel News:
AT&T's DirecTV Now inks carriage deal with CBS Corp and will carry its live local feeds in select markets, as well as other channels like Showtime

Politico:
Former CNN contributor Kayleigh McEnany, a prominent Trump supporter, is joining the RNC as its national spokesperson

