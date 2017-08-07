|Johana Bhuiyan / Recode:
|Eric Bellman / Wall Street Journal:
|Emil Protalinski / VentureBeat:
|Sam Nussey / Reuters:
|Mike Murphy / Quartz:
|Netflix Media Center:
|Ian Cutress / AnandTech:
|Alexander J Martin / Sky News:
|Brian Reigh / Android Authority:
|William Turton / The Outline:
|Brendan Koerner / Wired:
|Bloomberg:
This is a Techmeme archive page. It shows how the site appeared at 7:40 PM ET, August 7, 2017.
The most current version of the site as always is available at our home page. To view an earlier snapshot click here and then modify the date indicated.
|Georgina Prodhan / Reuters:
|Natalie Gagliordi / ZDNet:
|Monica Nickelsburg / GeekWire:
|David Barboza / New York Times:
|Jon Russell / TechCrunch:
|Nick Statt / The Verge:
|Thomas Fox-Brewster / Forbes:
|Jeff Dunn / Business Insider:
|Ron Miller / TechCrunch:
|Nicole Friedman / Wall Street Journal:
|Kevin Roose / New York Times:
|Kurt Wagner / Recode: