August 7, 2017, 2:05 PM
Netflix Media Center:
In first acquisition for the streaming giant, Netflix buys comic book publisher Millarworld, the company behind the Kingsman franchise  —  Comics Legend Mark Millar Joins Forces With the Leading Global Internet Entertainment Platform to Blow Minds Everywhere.  —  Hollywood Ca.
Sam Nussey / Reuters:
SoftBank CEO Masayoshi Son says the company is interested in investing in Uber or Lyft, amid reports Uber board is mulling sale of stock to SoftBank and others  —  TOKYO (Reuters) - SoftBank Group Corp (9984.T), a prolific investor in global technology startups, reported a sharp rise …
Alexander J Martin / Sky News:
UK government proposes Data Protection Bill that includes new “right to be forgotten” legislation for users and fines for companies that breach users' privacy  —  Google and Facebook could face fines stretching into billions of pounds if they breach users' privacy under a new law.
Brendan Koerner / Wired:
How a Russian hacking team reverse-engineers slot machine pseudorandom generators, then sends agents to casinos to beat machine's odds, blackmail manufacturers  —  LATE LAST AUTUMN, a Russian mathematician and programmer named Alex decided he'd had enough of running his eight-year-old business.
Brian Heater / TechCrunch:
US appeals court rules against patent troll Personal Audio, affirming its podcasting patent is invalid  —  A year after taking up the case, the US Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit has ruled in favor of the Electronic Frontier Foundation in its challenge against podcasting patent troll, Personal Audio.
 

Jeff Baumgartner / Multichannel News:
AT&T's DirecTV Now inks carriage deal with CBS Corp and will carry its live local feeds in select markets, as well as other channels like Showtime

Politico:
Former CNN contributor Kayleigh McEnany, a prominent Trump supporter, is joining the RNC as its national spokesperson

Jessica Davies / Digiday:
Two of Germany's biggest broadcasters, RTL and ProSiebenSat.1, partner with ISP to create unified login and registration to counter tech giants' dominance

Yonatan Zunger:
Former Google manager says anti-diversity manifesto author harmed Google, doesn't understand role of empathy in engineering, and deserves to be fired
