Open Links In New Tab
Mobile Archives
Techmeme
August 6, 2017, 12:00 PM
Mediagazer memeorandum WeSmirch
Home River Leaderboards About Site News Sponsor Events

Top News

Kate Conger / Gizmodo:
Exclusive: Here's The Full 10-Page Anti-Diversity Screed Circulating Internally at Google  —  Update 7:25pm ET: Google's new Vice President of Diversity, Integrity & Governance Danielle Brown has issued her own memo to Google employees in response to the now-viral memo, “Google's Ideological Echo Chamber.”
Louise Matsakis / Motherboard:
Manifesto criticizing Google's diversity initiatives circulates within the company, provoking derision and some support  —  Update 8/5/17 6:39 p.m.: This post has been updated to note that Google has written a memo to its employees about the document.  A link to the full contents of the document has also been added.
Sarah Emerson / Motherboard:
Google diversity VP affirms the company's belief in diversity and inclusion but says it includes safe spaces for alt. views within equal-employment principles  —  On Saturday, we reported about an anti-diversity manifesto penned by a Google software engineer that was shared widely within the company.
Bloomberg:
Sources: Apple plans to release Watch with cellular connectivity this year, with LTE modems supplied by Intel  —  Intel is said to supply modem that works with cell networks  —  Apple plans to begin selling new smartwatch by end of year  —  Apple Inc. is planning to release a version …
Philip Michaels / Tom's Guide:
After data collection “false alarm”, Amazon resumes selling some Blu smartphones  —  The Amazon-imposed timeout for Blu smartphones appears to be over.  After the retail giant halted sales of its phones earlier this week when spyware allegations resurfaced, Blu announced today (Aug. 4) that sales had resumed.
BBC:
Marcus Hutchins' attorney says he plans to plead not guilty to all charges; judge sets $30K bail  —  US prosecutors say a British computer expert has admitted to creating software that harvests bank details.  —  But Marcus Hutchins' own lawyer says he denies six charges of creating and distributing the Kronos malware.
Gary Mortimer / sUAS News:
US Army calls for units to discontinue use of products from Chinese drone maker DJI due to “cyber vulnerabilities”  —  According to a U.S. Army memo obtained by sUAS News, the U.S. Army Research Lab and U.S. Navy have concluded that there are operational risks associated with DJI equipment …
Matthew Lynley / TechCrunch:
Report: former Uber CEO Kalanick asked current employees if they'd support him in a possible return; execs have asked board members to not contact employees  —  Just under two months after resigning from Uber, former CEO Travis Kalanick has reportedly asked some former colleagues …
Stephen Shankland / CNET:
Mozilla execs on company's recovery efforts starting with Firefox 57, past missteps that led to Firefox losing market share, a possible membership plan, more  —  Hundreds of Mozilla employees met a very different version of the Firefox mascot this June as they packed into a Hilton conference room …
More: CNET, CNET, and CNBCThanks:@rogerwcheng
Tim Bradshaw / Financial Times:
Sources: Apple glasses prototypes include a fully autonomous AR headset and a Snapchat Spectacles-like device with no screens that connects to iPhone  —  As it approaches $1tn valuation, the iPhone maker is betting on augmented reality and robotics technology
Ron Amadeo / Ars Technica:
Samsung's Bixby excels at controlling Galaxy S8 hardware, works well with Samsung apps, but voice recognition is dodgy and lack of cloud sync is very limiting  —  Bixby feels unfinished and annoying, but without an ecosystem, it doesn't really matter.  —  Bixby—Samsung's voice assistant designed …
 

About This Page

This is a Techmeme archive page. It shows how the site appeared at 12:00 PM ET, August 6, 2017.

The most current version of the site as always is available at our home page. To view an earlier snapshot click here and then modify the date indicated.

From Mediagazer

Josh Feldman / Mediaite:
Fox News suspends Eric Bolling while it investigates reports that he sent lewd photos to female colleagues

Al Jazeera English:
Israel's communication minister asks parliament for authority to revoke media credentials of Al Jazeera journalists and close the network's office in Jerusalem

Sam Levine / HuffPost:
Attorney General Jeff Sessions says the DoJ is reviewing its policy on media subpoenas as part of a crackdown on leaks

More News

Earlier Picks

Wall Street Journal:
Google is working on Snapchat Discover-like swipeable stories based on AMP format; stories can be surfaced in search results and publishers' own websites
Mediagazer memeorandum WeSmirch
Home River Leaderboards About Site News Sponsor