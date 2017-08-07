Open Links In New Tab
August 7, 2017, 12:45 AM
Louise Matsakis / Motherboard:
Manifesto criticizing Google's diversity initiatives circulates within the company, provoking derision and some support  —  Update 8/5/17 6:39 p.m.: This post has been updated to note that Google has written a memo to its employees about the document.  A link to the full contents of the document has also been added.
Kate Conger / Gizmodo:
Exclusive: Here's The Full 10-Page Anti-Diversity Screed Circulating Internally at Google  —  Update 7:25pm ET: Google's new Vice President of Diversity, Integrity & Governance Danielle Brown has issued her own memo to Google employees in response to the now-viral memo, “Google's Ideological Echo Chamber.”
Yonatan Zunger:
Former Google manager says anti-diversity manifesto author harmed Google, doesn't understand role of empathy in engineering, and deserves to be fired  —  You have probably heard about the manifesto a Googler (not someone senior) published internally about, essentially, how women and men …
Sarah Emerson / Motherboard:
Google diversity VP affirms the company's belief in diversity and inclusion but says it includes safe spaces for alt. views within equal-employment principles  —  On Saturday, we reported about an anti-diversity manifesto penned by a Google software engineer that was shared widely within the company.
Gary Mortimer / sUAS News:
US Army calls for units to discontinue use of products from Chinese drone maker DJI due to “cyber vulnerabilities”  —  According to a U.S. Army memo obtained by sUAS News, the U.S. Army Research Lab and U.S. Navy have concluded that there are operational risks associated with DJI equipment …
Philip Michaels / Tom's Guide:
After data collection “false alarm”, Amazon resumes selling some Blu smartphones  —  The Amazon-imposed timeout for Blu smartphones appears to be over.  After the retail giant halted sales of its phones earlier this week when spyware allegations resurfaced, Blu announced today (Aug. 4) that sales had resumed.
Kevin Roose / New York Times:
Strict hacking laws, outdated government hiring rules, and a lack of incentives prevent ethical hackers from pitching in on cyber defense  —  If there's a single lesson Americans have learned from the events of the past year, it might be this: Hackers are dangerous people.
More: Wired
 

August 7, 2017

Al Jazeera English:
Israel's communication minister asks parliament for authority to revoke media credentials of Al Jazeera journalists and close the network's office in Jerusalem

Josh Feldman / Mediaite:
Fox News suspends Eric Bolling while it investigates reports that he sent lewd photos to female colleagues

Ken Doctor / TheStreet:
Six major US newspaper companies demand that LexisNexis stop distributing their content to media monitoring organizations

BBC:
Marcus Hutchins' attorney says he plans to plead not guilty to all charges; judge sets $30K bail
