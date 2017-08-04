Open Links In New Tab
August 4, 2017, 4:21 PM
Wall Street Journal:
Google is working on Snapchat Discover-like swipeable stories based on AMP format; stories can be surfaced in search results and publishers' own websites  —  ‘Stamp’ media product is based around company's ‘AMP’ mobile web pages  —  Google is developing technology to let publishers create …
Khari Johnson / VentureBeat:
Facebook moves entire translation backend to neural networks, built on Caffe2, to handle 4.5B+ translations per day, says it's seen ~11% increase in accuracy  —  Facebook announced today that it has started using neural network systems to carry out more than 4.5 billion translations …
Jean M. Twenge / The Atlantic:
How the omnipresence of smartphones, tablets, and internet have affected those born from mid-1990s to mid-2000s: high rates of depression, changing norms, more  —  One day last summer, around noon, I called Athena, a 13-year-old who lives in Houston, Texas.
The Guardian:
Marcus Hutchins, who helped stop WannaCry, arrested by FBI after Def Con; DoJ indictment accuses him of helping spread Kronos banking trojan in 2014-2015  —  Marcus Hutchins arrested over his alleged role in creating Kronos malware targeting banks  —  Marcus Hutchins, the 23-year-old British …
Steve O'Hear / TechCrunch:
German HR management and recruiting platform Personio raises $12M Series A  —  Personio, a German startup that offers a HR management and recruiting platform, has closed $12 million in Series A funding.  European VC Northzone led the round, with participation from existing investors …
Becky Peterson / Business Insider:
Coinbase reverses course after August 1 hard fork, says it will begin supporting Bitcoin Cash by January 1, 2018  —  The cryptocurrency online exchange Coinbase has decided to support the new bitcoin cash, days after a user exodus temporarily brought its website to a halt.
Joe Maring / 9to5Google:
LastPass unveils family plan pricing at $48/year, doubles price of premium tier to $24/year, removes unlimited sharing, more from free version  —  Last month, LastPass announced that it would soon be introducing a new “Families” plan for sharing passwords, bank account info, and other sensitive data among family members.
 

Sam Levine / HuffPost:
Attorney General Jeff Sessions says the DoJ is reviewing its policy on media subpoenas as part of a crackdown on leaks

David Uberti / Splinter:
Slate management calls for second union vote, with paper ballots and run by the NLRB; organizers agree on vote, but want it run by a private third party

Paul Farhi / Washington Post:
Recent clashes in the White House press room have spurred debate about where the line between legitimate journalistic inquiry ends and incivility begins

