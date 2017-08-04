Open Links In New Tab
August 4, 2017, 1:15 PM
Khari Johnson / VentureBeat:
Facebook moves entire translation backend to neural networks, built on Caffe2, to handle 4.5B+ translations per day, says it's seen ~11% increase in accuracy  —  Facebook announced today that it has started using neural network systems to carry out more than 4.5 billion translations …
The Guardian:
Marcus Hutchins, who helped stop WannaCry, arrested by FBI after Def Con; DoJ indictment accuses him of helping spread Kronos banking trojan in 2014-2015  —  Marcus Hutchins arrested over his alleged role in creating Kronos malware targeting banks  —  Marcus Hutchins, the 23-year-old British …
Jean M. Twenge / The Atlantic:
How the omnipresence of smartphones, tablets, and internet have affected those born from mid-1990s to mid-2000s: high rates of depression, changing norms, more  —  One day last summer, around noon, I called Athena, a 13-year-old who lives in Houston, Texas.
Joe Maring / 9to5Google:
LastPass unveils family plan pricing at $48/year, doubles price of premium tier to $24/year, removes unlimited sharing, more from free version  —  Last month, LastPass announced that it would soon be introducing a new “Families” plan for sharing passwords, bank account info, and other sensitive data among family members.
Becky Peterson / Business Insider:
Coinbase reverses course after August 1 hard fork, says it will begin supporting Bitcoin Cash by January 1, 2018  —  The cryptocurrency online exchange Coinbase has decided to support the new bitcoin cash, days after a user exodus temporarily brought its website to a halt.
Steve O'Hear / TechCrunch:
German HR management and recruiting platform Personio raises $12M Series A  —  Personio, a German startup that offers a HR management and recruiting platform, has closed $12 million in Series A funding.  European VC Northzone led the round, with participation from existing investors …
Wall Street Journal:
Emails and interviews show Uber bought 1,000+ faulty Hondas, which were subject to recall, in Singapore and leased them to drivers; one vehicle caught fire  —  Chasing breakneck growth, the ride-hailing giant bought Honda SUVs in Singapore subject to a recall—then one caught fire
 

Alex Heath / Business Insider:
Sources: Google was interested in buying Snap for $30B+ in early 2016, around Snap's Series F; source says Snap talked with Google about buyout just before IPO
