|The Guardian:
|Orin Kerr / Washington Post:
|Khari Johnson / VentureBeat:
|Jean M. Twenge / The Atlantic:
|Joe Maring / 9to5Google:
|Wall Street Journal:
|Becky Peterson / Business Insider:
|Tom Warren / The Verge:
|Taylor Soper / GeekWire:
|Lora Kolodny / CNBC:
|Alex Heath / Business Insider:
|Anya George Tharakan / Reuters:
This is a Techmeme archive page. It shows how the site appeared at 11:35 AM ET, August 4, 2017.
The most current version of the site as always is available at our home page. To view an earlier snapshot click here and then modify the date indicated.
|Patience Haggin / Wall Street Journal:
|TechCrunch:
|Jack Nicas / Wall Street Journal:
|Ingrid Lunden / TechCrunch:
|Paul Mozur / New York Times:
|Matthew Lynley / TechCrunch:
|Julie Bort / Business Insider:
|Tony Romm / Recode:
|John Herrman / New York Times:
|Tomio Geron / Wall Street Journal:
|Sarah Perez / TechCrunch:
|Darrell Etherington / TechCrunch: