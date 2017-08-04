Open Links In New Tab
Mobile Archives
Techmeme
August 4, 2017, 10:55 AM
Mediagazer memeorandum WeSmirch
Home River Leaderboards About Site News Sponsor Events

Top News

The Guardian:
Marcus Hutchins, who helped stop WannaCry, arrested by FBI after Def Con; DoJ indictment accuses him of helping spread Kronos banking trojan in 2014-2015  —  Marcus Hutchins arrested over his alleged role in creating Kronos malware targeting banks  —  Marcus Hutchins, the 23-year-old British …
Khari Johnson / VentureBeat:
Facebook moves entire translation backend to neural networks, built on Caffe2, to handle 4.5B+ translations per day, says it's seen ~11% increase in accuracy  —  Facebook announced today that it has started using neural network systems to carry out more than 4.5 billion translations …
Jean M. Twenge / The Atlantic:
How the omnipresence of smartphones, tablets, and internet have affected those born from mid-1990s to mid-2000s: high rates of depression, changing norms, more  —  One day last summer, around noon, I called Athena, a 13-year-old who lives in Houston, Texas.
Wall Street Journal:
Emails and interviews show Uber bought 1,000+ faulty Hondas, which were subject to recall, in Singapore and leased them to drivers; one vehicle caught fire  —  Chasing breakneck growth, the ride-hailing giant bought Honda SUVs in Singapore subject to a recall—then one caught fire
Joe Maring / 9to5Google:
LastPass unveils family plan pricing at $48/year, doubles price of premium tier to $24/year, removes unlimited sharing, more from free version  —  Last month, LastPass announced that it would soon be introducing a new “Families” plan for sharing passwords, bank account info, and other sensitive data among family members.
Becky Peterson / Business Insider:
Coinbase reverses course after August 1 hard fork, says it will begin supporting Bitcoin Cash by January 1, 2018  —  The cryptocurrency online exchange Coinbase has decided to support the new bitcoin cash, days after a user exodus temporarily brought its website to a halt.
Alex Heath / Business Insider:
Sources: Google was interested in buying Snap for $30B+ in early 2016, around Snap's Series F; source says Snap talked with Google about buyout just before IPO  —  We keep hearing that Google floated an offer of at least $30 billion to buy Snap in early 2016.
Anya George Tharakan / Reuters:
Activision Blizzard announces Q2 profit of $243M on $1.42B revenue, says it has delivered $1B of in-game revenues  —  (Reuters) - Activision Blizzard Inc raised its full-year adjusted revenue and profit forecasts for the second time on Thursday, as the videogame publisher benefits …
 

About This Page

This is a Techmeme archive page. It shows how the site appeared at 10:55 AM ET, August 4, 2017.

The most current version of the site as always is available at our home page. To view an earlier snapshot click here and then modify the date indicated.

From Mediagazer

Sam Levine / HuffPost:
Attorney General Jeff Sessions says the DOJ is reviewing its policy on media subpoenas as part of a crackdown on leaks

Chris Roush / Talking Biz News:
The Wall Street Journal names Jason Anders as its chief news editor, a newly created role

Silvia Killingsworth / The Awl:
The Awl has migrated from Medium back to WordPress, its former content management system

More News

Earlier Picks

John Herrman / New York Times:
YouTube has emerged as the new conservative talk radio for a younger generation of right-wing vloggers like Paul Joseph Watson and Stefan Molyneux
Sarah Perez / TechCrunch:
Google says it will rank better-performing apps, like those that use less battery or crash less often, higher in the Play Store
Mediagazer memeorandum WeSmirch
Home River Leaderboards About Site News Sponsor