August 4, 2017, 7:00 PM
Bloomberg:
Sources: Apple plans to release Watch with cellular connectivity this year, with LTE modems supplied by Intel  —  Company plans to begin selling new smartwatch by end of year  —  Intel is said to supply LTE modem for the upcoming Watch  —  Apple Inc. is planning to release a version …
Wall Street Journal:
Google is working on Snapchat Discover-like swipeable stories based on AMP format; stories can be surfaced in search results and publishers' own websites  —  ‘Stamp’ media product is based around company's ‘AMP’ mobile web pages  —  Google is developing technology to let publishers create …
Khari Johnson / VentureBeat:
Facebook moves entire translation backend to neural networks, built on Caffe2, to handle 4.5B+ translations per day, says it's seen ~11% increase in accuracy  —  Facebook announced today that it has started using neural network systems to carry out more than 4.5 billion translations …
Jean M. Twenge / The Atlantic:
How the omnipresence of smartphones, tablets, and internet have affected those born from mid-1990s to mid-2000s: high rates of depression, changing norms, more  —  One day last summer, around noon, I called Athena, a 13-year-old who lives in Houston, Texas.
The Guardian:
Marcus Hutchins, who helped stop WannaCry, arrested by FBI after Def Con; DoJ indictment accuses him of helping spread Kronos banking trojan in 2014-2015
Peter Rudegeair / Wall Street Journal:
Online lender Prosper Marketplace in talks to raise $50M at $550M valuation; previous raise in 2015 was at a valuation of $1.9B  —  Proposed transaction would put value at $550 million, compared with $1.9 billion in early 2015  —  Prosper Marketplace Inc. is in talks to sell a roughly 10% stake …
Pan Yue / China Money Network:
Alibaba's Tmall invests $300M into Chinese fresh produce e-commerce platform Yiguo.com  —  Tmall, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd's business-to-customer e-commerce platform, has invested US$300 million in Yiguo.com, a fresh produce e-commerce platform.  —  With the investment …
 

This is a Techmeme archive page. It shows how the site appeared at 7:00 PM ET, August 4, 2017.

The most current version of the site as always is available at our home page. To view an earlier snapshot click here and then modify the date indicated.

Trevor Timm / Columbia Journalism Review:
As pundits decry leaks of transcripts of the president's calls with foreign leaders, it is clear that news value and public interest outweigh any damage

Sam Levine / HuffPost:
Attorney General Jeff Sessions says the DoJ is reviewing its policy on media subpoenas as part of a crackdown on leaks

Chris Roush / Talking Biz News:
The Wall Street Journal names Jason Anders as its chief news editor, a newly created role

Becky Peterson / Business Insider:
Coinbase reverses course after August 1 hard fork, says it will begin supporting Bitcoin Cash by January 1, 2018

