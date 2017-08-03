Open Links In New Tab
Mobile Archives
Techmeme
August 3, 2017, 6:25 PM
Mediagazer memeorandum WeSmirch
Home River Leaderboards About Site News Sponsor Events

Top News

The Guardian:
Marcus Hutchins, who helped stop WannaCry, arrested by FBI after Def Con; DoJ indictment accuses him of helping spread Kronos banking trojan in 2014-2015  —  Marcus Hutchins arrested over his alleged role in creating Kronos malware targeting banks  —  Marcus Hutchins, the 23-year-old British …
Wall Street Journal:
Emails and interviews show Uber bought 1,000+ faulty Hondas, which were subject to recall, in Singapore and leased them to drivers; one vehicle caught fire  —  Chasing breakneck growth, the ride-hailing giant bought Honda SUVs in Singapore subject to a recall—then one caught fire
Deepa Seetharaman / Wall Street Journal:
Facebook to display “related articles” for popular stories, including ones flagged as false by fact checkers, to combat misinformation, after months of testing  —  Social-media giant will display related articles to limit the damage of false news without censoring posts
Alex Heath / Business Insider:
Sources: Google was interested in buying Snap for $30B+ in early 2016, around Snap's Series F; source says Snap talked with Google about buyout just before IPO  —  We keep hearing that Google floated an offer of at least $30 billion to buy Snap in early 2016.
Sarah Perez / TechCrunch:
Google says it will rank better-performing apps, like those that use less battery or crash less often, higher in the Play Store  —  Google today announced it's rolling out a change to its Play Store so that better-performing apps - meaning those that experience fewer crashes and those that don't drain …
John Herrman / New York Times:
YouTube has emerged as the new conservative talk radio for a younger generation of right-wing extremists like Paul Joseph Watson and Stefan Molyneux  —  In June, Zack Exley, a political organizer and a fellow at the Shorenstein Center on Media, Politics and Public Policy, published a report on …
 

About This Page

This is a Techmeme archive page. It shows how the site appeared at 6:25 PM ET, August 3, 2017.

The most current version of the site as always is available at our home page. To view an earlier snapshot click here and then modify the date indicated.

From Mediagazer

Deepa Seetharaman / Wall Street Journal:
Facebook to display “related articles” for popular stories, including ones flagged as false by fact checkers, to combat misinformation, after months of testing

Hunter Walker / Yahoo:
Andrew Feinberg, who was fired as Sputnik White House reporter in late May, said he was pushed to advance the Seth Rich story, said no, and was then fired

Anousha Sakoui / Bloomberg:
Source: Fox is in talks with Ion Media to operate local TV stations across the US, potentially paving the way for Fox to dump Sinclair as an affiliate partner

More News

Earlier Picks

Steven Levy / Wired:
How Apple developed new Bluetooth Low Energy Audio tech to stream audio directly from iOS devices to hearing aids and cochlear implants
Nick Statt / The Verge:
Asus ZenFone AR, which supports both Google's Tango AR and Daydream VR platforms, now available for pre-order from Verizon for $648
Mediagazer memeorandum WeSmirch
Home River Leaderboards About Site News Sponsor