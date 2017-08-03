|Deepa Seetharaman / Wall Street Journal:
|Dan Primack / Axios:
|Steven Levy / Wired:
|Adi Robertson / The Verge:
|Sarah Perez / TechCrunch:
|Dean Takahashi / VentureBeat:
|Ingrid Lunden / TechCrunch:
|Joe Rossignol / MacRumors:
|Darrell Etherington / TechCrunch:
|Sarah Perez / TechCrunch:
|Nick Statt / The Verge:
|Michelle Castillo / CNBC:
This is a Techmeme archive page. It shows how the site appeared at 1:15 PM ET, August 3, 2017.
The most current version of the site as always is available at our home page. To view an earlier snapshot click here and then modify the date indicated.
|Chris Velazco / Engadget:
|Elzio Barreto / Reuters:
|Chris Duckett / ZDNet:
|Gunjan Banerji / Wall Street Journal:
|Matt Day / The Seattle Times:
|Alex Kantrowitz / BuzzFeed:
|Abigail Summerville / CNBC:
|Rachel Cao / CNBC:
|Barb Darrow / Fortune:
|Ben Thompson / Stratechery:
|Julie Verhage / Bloomberg:
|Janko Roettgers / Variety:
|Canalys: