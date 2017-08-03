Open Links In New Tab
Mobile Archives
Techmeme
August 3, 2017, 12:50 PM
Mediagazer memeorandum WeSmirch
Home River Leaderboards About Site News Sponsor Events

Top News

Deepa Seetharaman / Wall Street Journal:
Facebook to display “related articles” for popular stories, including ones flagged as false by fact checkers, to combat misinformation, after months of testing  —  Social-media giant will display related articles to limit the damage of false news without censoring posts
Steven Levy / Wired:
How Apple developed new Bluetooth Low Energy Audio tech to stream audio directly from iOS devices to hearing aids and cochlear implants  —  My conversation with Mathias Bahnmueller started as pretty much all my phone interviews do.  “Can you hear me?” he asked, and I replied affirmatively.
Nick Statt / The Verge:
Asus ZenFone AR, which supports both Google's Tango AR and Daydream VR platforms, now available for pre-order from Verizon for $648  —  Not a bad price for both augmented and virtual reality capabilities  —  Asus' new ZenFone AR, which supports both Google's Tango augmented reality tech …
Abigail Summerville / CNBC:
Fitbit Q2: revenue of $353.3M, down from $586.5M YoY, vs. $341.6M est.; 3.4M devices sold; new smartwatch on track for launch ahead of holidays; stock up 6%+  —  Fitbit reported quarterly results and revenue that beat analysts' expectations on Wednesday.  —  Here's how the company did compared to what Wall Street expected:
 

About This Page

This is a Techmeme archive page. It shows how the site appeared at 12:50 PM ET, August 3, 2017.

The most current version of the site as always is available at our home page. To view an earlier snapshot click here and then modify the date indicated.

From Mediagazer

Oliver Darcy / CNNMoney:
Inside Fox News, staffers express frustration that the investigation into the retracted Seth Rich story remains unresolved

Anousha Sakoui / Bloomberg:
Source: Fox is in talks with Ion Media to operate local TV stations across the US, potentially paving the way for Fox to dump Sinclair as an affiliate partner

The Atlantic:
New York Times reporter Rachel Donadio joins The Atlantic as a culture and politics writer based in Paris

More News

Earlier Picks

Janko Roettgers / Variety:
HBO security contractor says hackers stole “thousands of internal documents” in addition to episodes and have leaked personal info of a senior HBO executive
Canalys:
Samsung and Apple worldwide smartphone sales were mostly flat YoY in Q2, but Chinese makers saw big growth: Huawei up 20% to ~38M, Oppo up 44%, Xiaomi up 52%
Mediagazer memeorandum WeSmirch
Home River Leaderboards About Site News Sponsor