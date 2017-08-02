Open Links In New Tab
August 2, 2017, 11:00 AM
Ashley Carman / The Verge:
Report: Snap in talks to buy Zero Zero Robotics, best known for its Hover Camera Passport Drone, which uses facial recognition to photograph users from the air  —  Snap is still trying to get into the drone business.  After reportedly buying LA-based drone company Ctrl Me Robotics earlier this year …
Brian Krebs / Krebs on Security:
Senators debut a bill requiring IoT devices sold to government are patchable and conform to basic security best practices, like avoiding hard-coded passwords  —  Lawmakers in the U.S. Senate today introduced a bill that would set baseline security standards for the government's purchase …
Bloomberg:
Sources: Facebook is working on a video chat device with wide angle lens and large touchscreen, which could be announced at F8, and a standalone smart speaker  —  Product would make it seem like people are in the same room  —  Device aligns with Zuckerberg goal of bringing users closer
Tracy Jan / Washington Post:
How Facebook unevenly silences posts about discrimination, censoring important conversations, while often allowing racist content to remain  —  Francie Latour was picking out produce in a suburban Boston grocery store when a white man leaned toward her two young sons and …
Valentina Zarya / Fortune:
Sawyer, which develops a platform for booking children's activities, raises $6M Series A from Advance Venture Partners, Chan Zuckerberg Initiative, others  —  At a time when nearly everything is possible to access at the click of a button—or, more likely, the tap of a phone screen …
Joe Rossignol / MacRumors:
Apple reported Q3 revenue of $45.4B, up 7% YoY, net profit of $8.7B, down from $10.7B YoY, and gross margin of 38.5% vs. 38% last year; stock up 6%+  —  Apple today announced financial results for the third fiscal quarter of 2017, which corresponds to the second calendar quarter of the year.
Apple:
Apple Q3: iPhone sales up 2% YoY to 41M, iPad sales up 15% YoY and 28% QoQ to 11.4M, Mac sales up 1% YoY to 4.3M, and Greater China revenue down 10% YoY to $8B
 

From Mediagazer

Pete Vernon / Columbia Journalism Review:
Politico published full transcript of WSJ's interview with Trump, after paper only ran excerpts; transcript shows friendly chat between Trumps, WSJ EIC Baker

Vicky Ward / HuffPost:
Fired White House comms chief Anthony Scaramucci speaks out about his rant to The New Yorker's Ryan Lizza, claims “spirit” of the chat was off the record

Peter Kafka / Recode:
Podcast network Gimlet Media raises $15M round led by Stripes Group, sources say at $70M post-money valuation and company to generate ~$15M revenue this year

More News

Earlier Picks

YouTube Blog:
YouTube details additional steps to tackle terrorist content, including machine learning-based detection, consultation with wider panel of experts, more
Emily Cadman / Bloomberg:
Apple and Google remove 300+ financial trading apps after Australian regulator complains, citing lack of information about investment risks
Dean Takahashi / VentureBeat:
Microsoft partners with Tobii to add native eye-tracking support, in beta, to Windows 10, helping users with ALS and other disorders
Sarah Perez / TechCrunch:
Google updates Image Search with badges on certain images highlighting additional information, such as recipes or purchasable products
Todd Bishop / GeekWire:
Microsoft debuts Surface Plus hardware subscription program for trade-in upgrades after 18 months and no-interest financing for two years
Frank Chaparro / Business Insider:
As Bitcoin splits in two, many exchanges including Coinbase don't support Bitcoin Cash fork
