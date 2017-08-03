Open Links In New Tab
August 3, 2017, 12:10 AM
Josh Constine / TechCrunch:
Instagram: 50% of businesses on Instagram created a story in past month, boosting average daily app use to 32 mins for users under 25, and 24 mins for those 25+  —  Instagram Stories has blossomed from a Snapchat clone into an integral part of the world's largest dedicated visual communication app in the first year since its launch.
Jeff John Roberts / Fortune:
Bitcoin Cash is now the 3rd most valuable cryptocurrency with market value of ~$7B; Coinbase users threaten to sue over lack of support for Bitcoin Cash  —  A new version of bitcoin hit the market on Tuesday and, on its second day of trading, it has already tripled in price and its market cap …
Janko Roettgers / Variety:
HBO security contractor says hackers stole “thousands of internal documents” in addition to episodes and have leaked personal info of a senior HBO executive  —  The HBO hack may have been worse than the initial leaks of a few unaired TV show episodes suggested.
Abigail Summerville / CNBC:
Fitbit Q2: revenue of $353.3M, down from $586.5M YoY, vs. $341.6M est.; 3.4M devices sold; new smartwatch on track for launch ahead of holidays; stock up 6%+  —  Fitbit reported quarterly results and revenue that beat analysts' expectations on Wednesday.  —  Here's how the company did compared to what Wall Street expected:
Facebook:
Facebook says it will start ranking faster loading web pages higher in News Feed over the coming months  —  We're always listening to our community to understand how we can improve their experience of News Feed.  We've heard from people that it's frustrating to click on a link that leads to a slow-loading webpage.
Sarah Perez / TechCrunch:
Skype mobile app gets PayPal integration, lets users in 22 countries, including US, UK, and parts of Europe, transfer money during conversations  —  The PayPal partnerships keep coming.  The still growing payments giant today announced a new deal with Skype that will allow users …
Evan Blass / VentureBeat:
Source: Note8 to have 6.3" SuperAMOLED screen, Snapdragon 835 in US or Exynos 8895 globally, IP68-certification, two 12MP rear cameras with OIS, 3300mAh battery  —  As Samsung prepares to announce its stylus-equipped Galaxy Note8 on August 23 in New York City, information about the phone …
Ben Thompson / Stratechery:
Apple's shift towards services revenue has limited its freedom to maneuver, as the China-VPN example shows, while creating a formidable business  —  On October 5, 1999, Steve Jobs introduced the iMac DV and a new application called iMovie, declaring:
Canalys:
Samsung and Apple worldwide smartphone sales were mostly flat YoY in Q2, but Chinese makers saw big growth: Huawei up 20% to ~38M, Oppo up 44%, Xiaomi up 52%  —  Palo Alto, Shanghai, Singapore and Reading (UK) - Wednesday, 2 August 2017  —  Samsung continued to lead the worldwide smartphone market …
 

This is a Techmeme archive page. It shows how the site appeared at 12:10 AM ET, August 3, 2017.

From Mediagazer

Pete Vernon / Columbia Journalism Review:
Politico published full transcript of WSJ's interview with Trump, after paper only ran excerpts; transcript shows friendly chat between Trumps, WSJ EIC Baker

Vicky Ward / HuffPost:
Fired White House comms chief Anthony Scaramucci speaks out about his rant to The New Yorker's Ryan Lizza, claims “spirit” of the chat was off the record

Ryan Knutson / Wall Street Journal:
Trade group predicts US TV antenna sales will rise 7% in 2017 to nearly 8M units as millennial cord cutters discover free TV signals

Tracy Jan / Washington Post:
How Facebook unevenly silences posts about discrimination, censoring important conversations, while often allowing racist content to remain
