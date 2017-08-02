Open Links In New Tab
August 2, 2017, 1:30 PM
Sarah Perez / TechCrunch:
PayPal integrates with Skype's mobile app to enable sending money to users in 22 countries including, US, UK, Canada, and others in Europe  —  The PayPal partnerships keep coming.  The still growing payments giant today announced a new deal with Skype that will allow users in 22 countries worldwide …
Josh Constine / TechCrunch:
Instagram says users under 25 use the app for 32 minutes per day on average, while half of the businesses on it produced a story in the last month  —  Instagram Stories has blossomed from a Snapchat clone into an integral part of the world's largest dedicated visual communication app in the first year since its launch.
Brian Krebs / Krebs on Security:
Senators debut a bill requiring IoT devices sold to government are patchable and conform to basic security best practices, like avoiding hard-coded passwords  —  Lawmakers in the U.S. Senate today introduced a bill that would set baseline security standards for the government's purchase …
Ashley Carman / The Verge:
Report: Snap in talks to buy Zero Zero Robotics, best known for its Hover Camera Passport Drone, which uses facial recognition to photograph users from the air  —  Snap is still trying to get into the drone business.  After reportedly buying LA-based drone company Ctrl Me Robotics earlier this year …
Facebook:
Facebook says it will start ranking faster loading web pages higher in News Feed over the coming months  —  We're always listening to our community to understand how we can improve their experience of News Feed.  We've heard from people that it's frustrating to click on a link that leads to a slow-loading webpage.
Tracy Jan / Washington Post:
How Facebook unevenly silences posts about discrimination, censoring important conversations, while often allowing racist content to remain  —  Francie Latour was picking out produce in a suburban Boston grocery store when a white man leaned toward her two young sons and …
Blake Montgomery / BuzzFeed:
PayPal, GoFundMe, and Patreon have suspended the accounts of high-profile members of the alt-right, causing a backlash and accusations of political bias  —  Prominent members of the so-called alt-right and other right-wing movements often rely on crowdfunding platforms and online payment processors …
Valentina Zarya / Fortune:
Sawyer, which develops a platform for booking children's activities, raises $6M Series A from Advance Venture Partners, Chan Zuckerberg Initiative, others  —  At a time when nearly everything is possible to access at the click of a button—or, more likely, the tap of a phone screen …
About This Page

This is a Techmeme archive page. It shows how the site appeared at 1:30 PM ET, August 2, 2017.

To view an earlier snapshot click here and then modify the date indicated.

From Mediagazer

Pete Vernon / Columbia Journalism Review:
Politico published full transcript of WSJ's interview with Trump, after paper only ran excerpts; transcript shows friendly chat between Trumps, WSJ EIC Baker

Vicky Ward / HuffPost:
Fired White House comms chief Anthony Scaramucci speaks out about his rant to The New Yorker's Ryan Lizza, claims “spirit” of the chat was off the record

BuzzFeed:
A look at MSNBC producer Kyle Griffin and NBC Nightly News writer Bradd Jaffy, who have amassed large Twitter followings by posting breaking news constantly

More News

Earlier Picks

Joe Rossignol / MacRumors:
Apple reported Q3 revenue of $45.4B, up 7% YoY, net profit of $8.7B, down from $10.7B YoY, and gross margin of 38.5% vs. 38% last year
Emily Cadman / Bloomberg:
Apple and Google remove 300+ financial trading apps after Australian regulator complains, citing lack of information about investment risks
Todd Bishop / GeekWire:
Microsoft debuts Surface Plus hardware subscription program for trade-in upgrades after 18 months and no-interest financing for two years
Frank Chaparro / Business Insider:
As Bitcoin splits in two, many exchanges including Coinbase don't support Bitcoin Cash fork
