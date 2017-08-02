|Sarah Perez / TechCrunch:
|Josh Constine / TechCrunch:
|Sarah Perez / TechCrunch:
|Facebook:
|Brian Krebs / Krebs on Security:
|Ashley Carman / The Verge:
|Evan Blass / VentureBeat:
|Tracy Jan / Washington Post:
|Frederic Lardinois / TechCrunch:
|Kevin Collier / Gizmodo:
|Blake Montgomery / BuzzFeed:
|Sarah Frier / Bloomberg:
This is a Techmeme archive page. It shows how the site appeared at 1:40 PM ET, August 2, 2017.
The most current version of the site as always is available at our home page. To view an earlier snapshot click here and then modify the date indicated.
|Wall Street Journal:
|Valentina Zarya / Fortune:
|Sarah Perez / TechCrunch:
|Greg Bensinger / Wall Street Journal:
|Joe Shields / AnandTech:
|Lucas Shaw / Bloomberg:
|Frederic Lardinois / TechCrunch:
|Tom Krazit / GeekWire:
|Ina Fried / Axios:
|Joe Rossignol / MacRumors:
|Emily Cadman / Bloomberg:
|Todd Bishop / GeekWire:
|Frank Chaparro / Business Insider: