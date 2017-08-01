Open Links In New Tab
August 1, 2017, 11:40 AM
Kurt Wagner / Recode:
Facebook acquired AI startup Ozlo, which had raised $14M, to help Messenger build its personal assistant; Ozlo will shut down its enterprise API and app  —  Ozlo is joining Messenger.  —  Facebook has acquired Ozlo, a Palo Alto-based artificial intelligence startup, to help Messenger build …
Roger Cheng / CNET:
Amazon suspends sales of BLU phones amid renewed concerns that pre-loaded software is sending user data to China  —  Following a report that some Blu phones use an app that collects your data, Amazon has made them unavailable on its site.  —  Amazon just put budget phone maker Blu in the penalty box.
Lizette Chapman / Bloomberg:
Kleiner Perkins shutters its two-year-old, $4M seed investing program KPCB Edge after all three partners running it leave  —  Departures of young partners weaken firm's early-stage effort  —  Kleiner to continue investing broadly in emerging startups  —  Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers shut …
Darrell Etherington / TechCrunch:
Latest version of Google's experimental browser Chrome Canary on Android includes setting to block “intrusive” ads  —  Google will reportedly debut a built-in ad blocking feature for its Chrome browser next year, and now we have the first concrete look at this addition to the web navigation software in action.
Corbin Davenport / Android Police:
Alleged renders of Samsung Galaxy Note8 leak online, showing the fingerprint sensor and dual cameras on the rear, ahead of potential unveiling in August  —  The upcoming Galaxy Note8 has been highly anticipated by fans, despite the previous model blowing up on several occasions.
Sean Silcoff / Globe and Mail:
Shopify beats estimates with $151.7M revenue in Q2, up 75% YoY, and says it now has 500K+ merchants, with growth in Asia, South America, and Africa  —  Canada's leading emerging software success story Shopify Inc. continues to surpass expectations.  —  The Ottawa-based provider of software …
More: TechCrunch and BNN
Ryne Hager / Android Police:
Android's Nearby Connections 2.0 API, which enables offline, P2P communication between devices over Bluetooth and Wi-Fi, is now available to developers  —  Some of you might remember the Contextual App Experiences talk at I/O this year.  The seemingly convoluted name actually held some pretty big news …
Lucas Matney / TechCrunch:
Google says it has begun rolling out Daydream-ready update to Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+  —  Google's brand of VR is, at last, beginning to arrive on Samsung devices.  —  Reports emerged last week that certain Verizon Galaxy S8 and S8+ devices were getting the Daydream update, but today Google confirmed the rollout.
Jake Tapper / CNN:
Self-described email prankster from UK fooled White House officials, including Homeland Security Advisor, into email exchanges, while posing as Kushner, Priebus  —  (CNN)A self-described “email prankster” in the UK fooled a number of White House officials into thinking he was other officials …
Alan Ni / Google:
Gboard for iPhone adds support for drawing, and sending links to Maps and YouTube videos  —  To all the Gboard fans out there: we're adding some clutch additions to your favorite keyboard companion.  Now with a tap of the G button, you'll have access to both Maps and YouTube …
Lucas Shaw / Bloomberg:
Sources: Spotify to double down on original content and fund a new batch of podcasts in coming months, as it promotes shows from established producers  —  Streaming company promotes shows from established producers  —  Top music site tries to diversify offerings beyond songs

Kurt Wagner / Recode:
Reddit raised $200M in funding, is now valued at $1.8B, a16z and Sequoia among investors; sources: Condé Nast owner Advance Publications retains majority stake
Eric Slivka / MacRumors:
HomePod firmware contains image of new iPhone design with a notch cut out at the top, likely for earpiece and sensors, and references a face detection feature
