August 1, 2017, 10:40 PM
Apple:
Apple Q3: iPhone sales up 2% YoY to 41M, iPad sales up 15% YoY and 28% QoQ to 11.4M, Mac sales up 1% YoY to 4.3M, and Greater China revenue down 10% YoY to $8B  —  Revenue Growth of 7 Percent and EPS Growth of 17 Percent  —  Services Revenue Hits All-Time Quarterly Record
Bloomberg:
Sources: Facebook is working on a video chat device with wide angle lens and large touchscreen, which could be announced at F8, and a standalone smart speaker  —  Product would make it seem like people are in the same room  —  Device aligns with Zuckerberg goal of bringing users closer
Todd Bishop / GeekWire:
Microsoft debuts Surface Plus hardware subscription program for trade-in upgrades after 18 months and no-interest financing for two years  —  Microsoft is launching a new subscription program for buying Surface computers and tablets in much the same way that many people now purchase smartphones …
Sarah Perez / TechCrunch:
Google updates Image Search with badges on certain images highlighting additional information, such as recipes or purchasable products  —  A day after Pinterest rolled out an update that put its visual search feature in the front-and-center of its app, Google announced it, too, is giving its visual search engine an upgrade.
Dean Takahashi / VentureBeat:
Microsoft partners with Tobii to add native eye-tracking support, in beta, to Windows 10, helping users with ALS and other disorders  —  Tobii has pioneered technology that lets you control a computer with your eyes, and today it is announcing that it will collaborate to bring eye tracking to Microsoft's Windows.
Emily Cadman / Bloomberg:
Apple and Google remove 300+ financial trading apps after Australian regulator complains, citing lack of information about investment risks  —  Some binary trading apps ‘make outrageous claims’ ASIC says  —  Cites cases where consumers aren't able to withdraw funds
Brian Krebs / Krebs on Security:
Senators debut a bill requiring IoT devices sold to government are patchable and conform to basic security best practices, like avoiding hard-coded passwords  —  Lawmakers in the U.S. Senate today introduced a bill that would set baseline security standards for the government's purchase …
Frank Chaparro / Business Insider:
As Bitcoin splits in two, many exchanges including Coinbase don't support Bitcoin Cash fork  —  Bitcoin power brokers were unable to come behind a single solution that would have preserved a unified cryptocurrency by Tuesday morning's deadline.  —  As such, the digital currency …
YouTube Blog:
YouTube details additional steps to tackle terrorist content, including machine learning-based detection, consultation with wider panel of experts, more  —  A little over a month ago, we told you about the four new steps we're taking to combat terrorist content on YouTube …
Douglas Soltys / BetaKit:
500 Canada shutting down fund investments; managing partners say potential LPs would not invest if McClure retained any control or could profit from the fund  —  In a letter sent to portfolio founders, 500 Canada's managing partners have announced the decision to terminate the fund's investment period.
 

This is a Techmeme archive page. It shows how the site appeared at 10:40 PM ET, August 1, 2017.

The most current version of the site as always is available at our home page. To view an earlier snapshot click here and then modify the date indicated.

From Mediagazer

David Folkenflik / NPR:
Lawsuit: Fox News pundit Rod Wheeler claims the network worked with a wealthy Trump supporter and the White House to create a fake story about Seth Rich's death

Media Matters for America:
How Circa, Hannity, and other right-leaning media pushed claim that Donald Trump Jr.'s Russia meeting was a “setup”, after Trump's lawyers proposed the idea

Neal Rothschild / Axios:
Pro-Trump media icons like Mike Cernovich are beating NYT, Bloomberg, others on White House stories, giving credibility to the fake news stories they publish

Ryne Hager / Android Police:
Android's Nearby Connections 2.0 API, which enables offline, P2P communication between devices over Bluetooth and Wi-Fi, is now available to developers
