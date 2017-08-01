Open Links In New Tab
Mobile Archives
Techmeme
August 1, 2017, 2:50 AM
Mediagazer memeorandum WeSmirch
Home River Leaderboards About Site News Sponsor Events

Top News

Kurt Wagner / Recode:
Facebook acquired AI startup Ozlo, which had raised $14M, to help Messenger build its personal assistant; Ozlo will shut down its enterprise API and app  —  Ozlo is joining Messenger.  —  Facebook has acquired Ozlo, a Palo Alto-based artificial intelligence startup, to help Messenger build …
Kurt Wagner / Recode:
Reddit raised $200M in funding, is now valued at $1.8B, a16z and Sequoia among investors; sources: Condé Nast owner Advance Publications retains majority stake  —  It's going on a hiring spree and redesigning its website.  —  Reddit has raised $200 million in new venture funding …
Eric Slivka / MacRumors:
HomePod firmware contains image of new iPhone design with a notch cut out at the top, likely for earpiece and sensors, and references a face detection feature  —  Late last week, Apple released early firmware for its HomePod smart speaker, which won't be launching to the public until December.
Lizette Chapman / Bloomberg:
Kleiner Perkins shuts its two-year-old, $4M seed investing program KPCB Edge after all three partners running it leave  —  Departures of young partners weaken firm's early-stage effort  —  Kleiner to continue investing broadly in emerging startups  —  Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers shut …
Darrell Etherington / TechCrunch:
Latest version of Google's experimental browser Chrome Canary on Android includes setting to block “intrusive” ads  —  Google will reportedly debut a built-in ad blocking feature for its Chrome browser next year, and now we have the first concrete look at this addition to the web navigation software in action.
Alan Ni / Google:
Gboard for iPhone adds support for drawing, and sending links to Maps and YouTube videos  —  To all the Gboard fans out there: we're adding some clutch additions to your favorite keyboard companion.  Now with a tap of the G button, you'll have access to both Maps and YouTube …
Jake Tapper / CNN:
An email prankster fooled a number of White House officials, including official tasked with cyber security, by posing as other officials  —  (CNN)A self-described “email prankster” in the UK fooled a number of White House officials into thinking he was other officials, including an episode …
Richard Devine / Windows Central:
Microsoft shuts down its Word Flow keyboard for iOS, suggests downloading SwiftKey instead  —  After the experiment has been completed, Microsoft has closed down its Word Flow keyboard on iOS.  —  Back in February of this year we took a closer look at Microsoft's Word Flow keyboard on iOS …
James Hibberd / EW.com:
Hackers breach HBO's network and leak future episodes of Room 104 and Ballers, plus a script allegedly from next week's Game of Thrones episode  —  HBO chairman: ‘Disruptive, unsettling, and disturbing for all of us’  —  HBO has joined the ranks of Hollywood entertainment companies to suffer a major cyber attack.

Sponsor Posts

Microsoft:
Meet the 2017 Imagine Cup champions  —  Team X.GLU of the Czech Republic won top honors, $100,000 and more with their project to help people with diabetes.
eero:
Public WiFi Is Risky: 10+ ideas to guard your online privacy  —  Protect yourself online with these simple tips.
Zoho:
Introducing Zoho One  —  Today we launch Zoho One.  It's our biggest market launch ever.  We've never spanned so many products.  We've never released across so many markets or geographies.
Vantiv:
Join us for a webinar on Deploying payments technology in the cloud: Debunk the myths!  —  Tune in for a panel discussion hosted by Vantiv in collaboration with Microsoft where experts will be discussing the benefits …
Worldpay:
Ever imagine how payments on a VR headset might work?  —  Check out our demo here.
Sponsor Techmeme
 

About This Page

This is a Techmeme archive page. It shows how the site appeared at 2:50 AM ET, August 1, 2017.

The most current version of the site as always is available at our home page. To view an earlier snapshot click here and then modify the date indicated.

From Mediagazer

New York Times:
Trump has removed Anthony Scaramucci from his position as communications director

Jack Marshall / Wall Street Journal:
Publishers like Business Insider and Cheddar have begun repackaging video ads as content, blurring the line between sponsored and editorial posts

John Koblin / New York Times:
Interview with new MTV president Chris McCarthy on reviving Total Request Live, pulling the plug on MTV News, and more

More News

Ryan Smith / AnandTech:
AMD unveils $499 Radeon RX Vega 64 and $399 Radeon RX Vega 56 GPUs for high-end gaming PCs, launching August 14

Earlier Picks

Kara Swisher / Recode:
Sources: some directors worry Travis Kalanick is trying to game the outcome in favor of his return after he told several people he was “Steve Jobs-ing it”
Mediagazer memeorandum WeSmirch
Home River Leaderboards About Site News Sponsor