August 1, 2017, 1:15 PM
Todd Bishop / GeekWire:
Microsoft debuts Surface Plus hardware subscription program for trade-in upgrades after 18 months and no-interest financing for two years  —  Microsoft is launching a new subscription program for buying Surface computers and tablets in much the same way that many people now purchase smartphones …
Frank Chaparro / Business Insider:
As Bitcoin splits in two, many exchanges including Coinbase don't support Bitcoin Cash fork  —  Bitcoin-themed balloons at the “Inside Bitcoins: The Future of Virtual Currency Conference” in New York.  —  Bitcoin power brokers were unable to come behind a single solution that would have preserved …
Douglas Soltys / BetaKit:
500 Canada shutting down fund investments; managing partners say potential LPs would not invest if McClure retained any control or could profit from the fund  —  In a letter sent to portfolio founders, 500 Canada's managing partners have announced the decision to terminate the fund's investment period.
Darrell Etherington / TechCrunch:
Latest version of Google's experimental browser Chrome Canary on Android includes setting to block “intrusive” ads  —  Google will reportedly debut a built-in ad blocking feature for its Chrome browser next year, and now we have the first concrete look at this addition to the web navigation software in action.
Jake Tapper / CNN:
Self-described email prankster from UK fooled White House officials, including Homeland Security Advisor, into email exchanges, while posing as Kushner, Priebus  —  (CNN)A self-described “email prankster” in the UK fooled a number of White House officials into thinking he was other officials …
Roger Cheng / CNET:
Amazon suspends sales of BLU phones amid renewed concerns that pre-loaded software is sending user data to China  —  Following a report that some Blu phones use an app that collects your data, Amazon has made them unavailable on its site.  —  Amazon just put budget phone maker Blu in the penalty box.
Ryne Hager / Android Police:
Android's Nearby Connections 2.0 API, which enables offline, P2P communication between devices over Bluetooth and Wi-Fi, is now available to developers  —  Some of you might remember the Contextual App Experiences talk at I/O this year.  The seemingly convoluted name actually held some pretty big news …
Corbin Davenport / Android Police:
Alleged renders of Samsung Galaxy Note8 leak online, showing the fingerprint sensor and dual cameras on the rear, ahead of potential unveiling in August  —  The upcoming Galaxy Note8 has been highly anticipated by fans, despite the previous model blowing up on several occasions.
Lucas Matney / TechCrunch:
Google says it has begun rolling out Daydream-ready update to Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+  —  Google's brand of VR is, at last, beginning to arrive on Samsung devices.  —  Reports emerged last week that certain Verizon Galaxy S8 and S8+ devices were getting the Daydream update, but today Google confirmed the rollout.
 

This is a Techmeme archive page. It shows how the site appeared at 1:15 PM ET, August 1, 2017.

The most current version of the site as always is available at our home page. To view an earlier snapshot click here and then modify the date indicated.

David Folkenflik / NPR:
Lawsuit: Fox News pundit Rod Wheeler claims the network worked with a wealthy Trump supporter and the White House to create a fake story about Seth Rich's death

New York Times:
Trump has removed Anthony Scaramucci from his position as communications director

The Daily Beast:
Sources: One America News Network fires Corey Lewandowski as commentator after multiple appearances on competing networks

Alan Ni / Google:
Gboard for iPhone adds support for drawing, and sending links to Maps and YouTube videos
Lucas Shaw / Bloomberg:
Sources: Spotify to double down on original content and fund a new batch of podcasts in coming months, as it promotes shows from established producers
Kurt Wagner / Recode:
Facebook acquired AI startup Ozlo, which had raised $14M, to help Messenger build its personal assistant; Ozlo will shut down its enterprise API and app
Eric Slivka / MacRumors:
HomePod firmware contains image of new iPhone design with a notch cut out at the top, likely for earpiece and sensors, and references a face detection feature
