|Eric Slivka / MacRumors:
|Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty:
|Kara Swisher / Recode:
|Mike Isaac / New York Times:
|Ryan Smith / AnandTech:
|Tim Bradshaw / Financial Times:
|Washington Post:
|Olivia Solon / The Guardian:
|Richard Devine / Windows Central:
|Reuters:
|Joe Palazzolo / Wall Street Journal:
|Natasha Lomas / TechCrunch:
This is a Techmeme archive page. It shows how the site appeared at 11:45 AM ET, July 31, 2017.
The most current version of the site as always is available at our home page. To view an earlier snapshot click here and then modify the date indicated.
|Sarah Perez / TechCrunch:
|Catalin Cimpanu / BleepingComputer.com: