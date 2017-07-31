Open Links In New Tab
July 31, 2017, 7:55 AM
Eric Slivka / MacRumors:
HomePod firmware references new iPhone screen design that has notch cut out at the top, presumably for sensors; a face detection feature and an infrared sensor  —  Late last week, Apple released early firmware for its HomePod smart speaker, which won't be launching to the public until December.
Mike Isaac / New York Times:
Inside Uber's CEO search, and how the divided board lost Meg Whitman, while worrying potential Softbank investment may give too much power to Travis Kalanick  —  SAN FRANCISCO — Some members of Uber's eight-person board were excited about the idea of Meg Whitman becoming the ride-hailing company's next chief executive.
Jon Russell / TechCrunch:
Apple removes all major VPN apps from the App Store in China; the apps allowed users to bypass China's internet censorship  —  The Chinese government's crackdown on the internet continues with the news that Apple has removed all major VPN apps, which help internet users overcome …
Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty:
Putin signs laws banning VPNs in Russia from Nov. 1 and requiring instant messenger operators to establish the identities of users from Jan. 1  —  Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed controversial legislation prohibiting the use of Internet proxy services — including virtual private networks …
Nathaniel Popper / New York Times:
Some Bitcoin backers plan to launch a competing version called Bitcoin Cash on August 1, with support for more transactions per block  —  SAN FRANCISCO — For the last two years, rival factions have been vying for control of the Bitcoin virtual currency and its global network of computers and supporters.
Jessica Pishko / Wired:
Former Lily employees and contractors shed light on the camera drone maker's downfall as it struggled to meet expectations set by its viral launch video  —  In June 2016, Antoine Balaresque, the cofounder and CEO of the hot new startup Lily Robotics, stood before a room of business students …

