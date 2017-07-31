Open Links In New Tab
July 31, 2017, 4:40 PM
Eric Slivka / MacRumors:
HomePod firmware contains image of new iPhone design with a notch cut out at the top, likely for earpiece and sensors, and references a face detection feature  —  Late last week, Apple released early firmware for its HomePod smart speaker, which won't be launching to the public until December.
James Hibberd / EW.com:
Hackers breach HBO's network and leak future episodes of Room 104 and Ballers, plus a script allegedly from next week's Game of Thrones episode  —  HBO chairman: ‘Disruptive, unsettling, and disturbing for all of us’  —  HBO has joined the ranks of Hollywood entertainment companies to suffer a major cyber attack.
Ryan Smith / AnandTech:
AMD unveils $499 Radeon RX Vega 64 and $399 Radeon RX Vega 56 GPUs for high-end gaming PCs, launching August 14  —  At this point, one must give credit to AMD for their marketing program for the Radeon RX Vega.  The company has opted to dip feed information over many months …
Richard Devine / Windows Central:
Microsoft shuts down its Word Flow keyboard for iOS, suggests downloading SwiftKey instead  —  After the experiment has been completed, Microsoft has closed down its Word Flow keyboard on iOS.  —  Back in February of this year we took a closer look at Microsoft's Word Flow keyboard on iOS …
Kara Swisher / Recode:
Sources: some directors worry Travis Kalanick is trying to game the outcome in favor of his return after he told several people he was “Steve Jobs-ing it”  —  As the car-hailing company searches for cohesion, the former CEO has told some he is “Steve Jobs-ing it.”
Mike Isaac / New York Times:
Inside Uber's CEO search, and how the divided board lost Meg Whitman, while worrying potential Softbank investment may give too much power to Travis Kalanick
Tony Romm / Recode:
Tech giants pass on invitation to testify on net neutrality before the House Energy and Commerce Committee; hearing date is pushed back indefinitely  —  They had until today to tell a key House committee, which is extending its deadline.  —  Amazon, Facebook, Google and Netflix …
Matthew Lynley / TechCrunch:
Pandora reports Q2 revenue up 10% YoY to $376.8M, vs. $368.9M est., total subs up 24% YoY to 4.86M, and ticketing service revenue up 31% YoY to $29.7M  —  Pandora is probably breathing a small sigh of relief after months of chaos have still ended with a positive second quarter, sending the shares up more than 7% in extended trading.
Tim Bradshaw / Financial Times:
Behind the chart-topping anonymous messaging app Sarahah, which gives message recipients no way to respond  —  Text service tops iPhone download charts, but the real challenge is staying there  —  Read next … There are two unusual things about Sarahah, a mobile app topping iPhone App Store download charts around the world.
New York Times:
Trump has removed Anthony Scaramucci from his position as communications director

David Lieberman / Deadline:
Discovery buys Scripps for $11.9B, in a 70% cash and 30% stock deal, and assumes $2.7B in Scripps' debt, to increase negotiating leverage with pay TV operators

Beth Rigby / Sky News:
FT journalists may strike over gender pay gap, as female staffers earn 13% less than males; paper's union says senior managers not taking issue seriously enough

Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty:
Putin signs law banning VPNs in Russia from Nov. 1 and a separate law requiring instant messenger operators to establish the identities of users from Jan. 1
