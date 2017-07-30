Open Links In New Tab
Jon Russell / TechCrunch:
Apple removes all major VPN apps from the App Store in China; the apps allowed users to bypass China's internet censorship  —  The Chinese government's crackdown on the internet continues with the news that Apple has removed all major VPN apps, which help internet users overcome …
Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty:
Putin signs laws banning VPNs in Russia from Nov. 1 and requiring instant messenger operators to establish the identities of users from Jan. 1  —  Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed controversial legislation prohibiting the use of Internet proxy services — including virtual private networks …
Nathaniel Popper / New York Times:
Some Bitcoin backers plan to launch a competing version called Bitcoin Cash on August 1, with support for more transactions per block  —  SAN FRANCISCO — For the last two years, rival factions have been vying for control of the Bitcoin virtual currency and its global network of computers and supporters.
Jessica Pishko / Wired:
Former Lily employees and contractors shed light on the camera drone maker's downfall as it struggled to meet expectations set by its viral launch video  —  In June 2016, Antoine Balaresque, the cofounder and CEO of the hot new startup Lily Robotics, stood before a room of business students …
Steve Ranger / TechRepublic:
Inside NATO's Locked Shields cybersecurity war games, where 19 teams practice defending national infrastructure from cyberattacks  —  In the doorway of a low-ceilinged room with harsh strip lighting, Klaid Magi is looking tired.  Behind him, the mess suggests this has not been a standard day at the office.

Bloomberg:
Huawei CEO confirms full-screen display on upcoming Mate 10, as company reports Q2 results, and says it is giving up on very low-end devices
