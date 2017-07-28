Open Links In New Tab
July 28, 2017, 12:15 PM
Amazon.com:
Amazon reports Q2 revenue of $38B, up 25% YoY, as net income drops from $857M to $197M YoY; AWS revenue rose 42% YoY to $4.1B; headcount reaches 382K, up 31K  —  Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) today announced financial results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2017.
Yoolim Lee / Bloomberg:
Expedia leads $400M round for Indonesian travel site Traveloka by contributing $350M; source says Traveloka is now valued at $2B  —  Traveloka Holding Ltd. raised $400 million in a funding round led by Expedia Inc. that conferred a $2 billion valuation on Indonesia's largest online travel startup …
Khari Johnson / VentureBeat:
Facebook unveils Messenger Platform 2.1 with built-in natural language processing, a payments SDK, and bot-to-human handover protocol in open beta  —  Facebook today launched Messenger Platform 2.1 with new features to give developers and brands more ways to reach potential customers …
Juli Clover / MacRumors:
USB 3.2 specification announced, which promises double data transfer speeds, or up to 20Gbps, over existing Type-C ports and cables  —  The USB 3.0 Promoter Group, comprising Apple, HP, Intel, Microsoft, and other companies, today introduced an upcoming USB 3.2 specification …
Katie Roof / TechCrunch:
Meg Whitman says she will not be Uber CEO, is fully committed to HPE and is not going anywhere  —  Hewlett Packard Enterprise CEO Meg Whitman wants everyone to know that's not going to Uber.  Bloomberg and Recode had reported that she was on the short list for the CEO spot …

Janko Roettgers / Variety:
Google hires Liron Damir, head of UX at Andy Rubin's Essential and former VP of design at Pebble, to lead UX for Google Home
Kif Leswing / Business Insider:
Apple confirms it has discontinued iPod nano and iPod shuffle; iPod touch now costs $199 for 32GB and $299 for 128GB
